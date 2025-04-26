Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Hrodna District, Belarus

Kapceuski selski Savet
27
Padlabenski selski Savet
23
Abuhauski selski Savet
10
Vercaliskauski selski Savet
8
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
12 properties total found
House in Kapceuka, Belarus
House
Kapceuka, Belarus
Area 234 m²
If you want silence, calmness and solitude, and at the same time a comfortable lifestyle, I …
$69,000
Leave a request
House in Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 32 m²
For sale dacha in a picturesque place in ST "Obschepitovets".On a plot of 7.1 acres (land in…
$9,500
Leave a request
House in Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 89 m²
For sale a modern residential house in 2019 built with an area of 88.7 square meters. on a p…
$68,000
Leave a request
House in Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
For sale a cozy cottage near the forest. Reliable house with stove heating, spacious summer …
$19,900
Leave a request
House in Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 49 m²
For sale is a great dacha, in the CT Forest Beam. (Koptevsky S/S).This picturesque place is …
$16,500
Leave a request
House in Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 32 m²
For sale dacha in a picturesque place in ST "Obshchepitovets" (Koptev village council).On a …
$7,500
Leave a request
House in Indurski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Indurski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
On sale a cozy house in a quiet place near the Svisloch River, with a spacious land plot, ga…
$8,500
Leave a request
House in Navasiolki, Belarus
House
Navasiolki, Belarus
Area 237 m²
A comfortable house for sale, located in a picturesque place - D. Novoselki(Kvasovsky distri…
$147,000
Leave a request
House in Abuhauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Abuhauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
A great place near the spill of the Neman River in the village of Komotovo, Grodno district.…
$38,000
Leave a request
House in Aziory, Belarus
House
Aziory, Belarus
Area 85 m²
Location: Western Belarus, Grodno region, Grodno district, Ozersky village council, agro-tow…
$19,900
Leave a request
House in Kvasouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kvasouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 16 m²
For sale a good cottage located in the garden partnership "Avtoaggregatchik", Kvasovsky S / …
$9,500
Leave a request
House in Padlabenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Padlabenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 24 m²
On sale cottage on the street. Sputnik-Ozernaya, 7 in Sputnik-2. The plot is located close t…
$8,900
Leave a request

Properties features in Hrodna District, Belarus

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go