  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homyel Region
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Homyel Region, Belarus

Homyel
35
Babovicki selski Savet
6
Rechytsa
6
Conkauski selski Savet
6
12 properties total found
House in Babovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Babovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 173 m²
Beautiful cottage in one of the best places to relax! The river is a 5-minute walk with bea…
$20,000
House in Zgunski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zgunski selski Savet, Belarus
A country wooden house. 2 floors with stove heating.There is a summer water pipe for waterin…
$5,500
House in Barscouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Barscouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 183 m²
Spacious cottage for sale in ST "Krinichny", Borshchevsky S / S, Rechitsky district Gom.obl …
$52,000
Cottage in Rahachow, Belarus
Cottage
Rahachow, Belarus
Area 257 m²
Exclusive cottage in the heart of the city! Your personal five-star oasis in the city center…
$275,000
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 106 m²
The total area is 106.4 square meters. Water is the central water supply. The sewers are loc…
$57,000
House in Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
Area 62 m²
In the center of the Dnieper district of the city of Rechitsa, on Aurora Street, a two-apart…
$23,400
House in Ulukauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Ulukauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 94 m²
For sale dacha in ST Iput-1 (Romanovichi) 20 minutes from Gomel. 10 minutes to the stop, nea…
$40,700
House in Praskurni, Belarus
House
Praskurni, Belarus
Area 80 m²
A dream of your life, a rural house, in an agricultural town. All communications, in the hou…
$17,500
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 85 m²
For sale one-storey brick residential building 1976/1992 built, located on a plot of 7.7 hun…
$55,000
House in Cyrkavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cyrkavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 69 m²
Sell House, school. 25 acres, the village of Dednoye, Svetlogorsk district, Gomel region. Ur…
$25,000
House in Zgunski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zgunski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 38 m²
For sale dacha in ST Lesnaya Polyana of Dobrush district, Dudareva. Travel from the city: by…
$8,000
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 214 m²
Spacious modern house in the microdistrict of individual residential development "New Life".…
$100,000
