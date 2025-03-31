Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Ulukauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Ulukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Pieramoha, Belarus
House
Pieramoha, Belarus
Area 87 m²
Victory over routine: your new home in the elite village of “Victory”!Imagine waking up in t…
$55,500
Leave a request
House in Ulukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ulukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 139 m²
A single -story log house without a finish with a block extension, with a large cellar and a…
$18,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ulukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes