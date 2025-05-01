Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Rechytsa, Belarus

9 properties total found
House in Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
Area 91 m²
$34,200
House in Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
Area 43 m²
We offer for sale an apartment in a blocked residential building on Valentina Street in Rech…
$15,000
House in Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
Area 78 m²
We offer a one -story brick building for sale or exchange, located along a green area in the…
$35,000
House in Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
Area 74 m²
We offer for sale a one-storey residential house located on Dovator Street in Rechitsa. Low-…
$27,500
House in Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
Area 62 m²
$23,400
House in Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
Area 49 m²
We offer for sale an apartment in a residential building on Sydko Street in Rechitsa, Gomel …
$26,500
House in Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
Area 66 m²
We offer for sale a single-storey residential house located on the street. Turchinsky in Rec…
$23,000
House in Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
Area 45 m²
We offer for sale a part of a one-storey brick residential building located on Sydko Street …
$20,000
House in Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
Area 117 m²
We offer for sale a one-storey brick residential house on Aurora Street in Rechitsa, Gomel r…
$80,000
