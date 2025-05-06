Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Homyel Region, Belarus

Homyel
35
Babovicki selski Savet
6
Rechytsa
6
Conkauski selski Savet
6
12 properties total found
House in Babovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Babovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 173 m²
Beautiful cottage in one of the best places to relax! The river is a 5-minute walk with bea…
$20,000
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 61 m²
Half-house - 100% ready to live and equipped with all necessary furniture and appliances. To…
$55,000
Cottage in Rahachow, Belarus
Cottage
Rahachow, Belarus
Area 257 m²
Exclusive cottage in the heart of the city! Your personal five-star oasis in the city center…
$275,000
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 324 m²
A landscaped 3-storey residential building with a new modern neat repair with a total area o…
$165,000
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 106 m²
The total area is 106.4 square meters. Water is the central water supply. The sewers are loc…
$57,000
House in Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
Area 62 m²
In the center of the Dnieper district of the city of Rechitsa, on Aurora Street, a two-apart…
$23,400
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 229 m²
House for sale on the street Orekhova in Kostyukovka, private sector. Preparedness of recons…
$42,000
House in Cyrkavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cyrkavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 69 m²
Sell House, school. 25 acres, the village of Dednoye, Svetlogorsk district, Gomel region. Ur…
$25,000
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 44 m²
The sale share is 49/100 in a brick house, Festivalnaya Street.Comfortable location from the…
$18,500
House in Cagelna, Belarus
House
Cagelna, Belarus
Area 143 m²
For sale a modern two-storey house in Tsagelnya p., on Vishnevaya str. The house is in opera…
$83,900
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 99 m²
On sale house 99.2 sq.m. on the street M. Lomonosov. (Kotchie) The house is new, completely …
$95,000
House in Conkauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Conkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 283 m²
Cozy house for sale in a picturesque area!Welcome to your future home! We offer for sale a b…
$150,000
