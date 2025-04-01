Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
In CT "Caster", on Vishnevaya street, 21 (Tsykuny) for sale dacha. In the house - a pumping …
$5,500
House in Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 35 m²
A cozy country house in ST motorist-7 is sold, with a total area of ​​35.4 sq.m. Brick house…
$16,000
House in Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 34 m²
In CT "Chemik-2", on the street Solnechnaya, 51 (Tsykuny) for sale dacha. In the house on th…
$5,500
House in Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 123 m²
A cozy residential building on the street is sold. Forest, with a total area of ​​123.1 sq.m…
$93,000
House in Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 133 m²
For sale comfortable, comfortable residential house (dacha) on the banks of the river Sozh, …
$65,000
