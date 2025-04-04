Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Pribytkovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
1 bedroom apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 8/9
Cozy one-bedroom apartment for sale in Minsk, on Yakubovsky Street, 36_______________Your ch…
$58,900
2 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 5/5
2-room apartment, Brest, Krivosheina str., 1972, 5 / 5 panel, 48.2 / 47.4 / 31.8 / 5.30, bat…
$44,300
2 room apartment in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious two-bedroom apartment for sale in the center of the city. The sleeves in the indust…
$16,000
Apartment 25 rooms in Homielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment 25 rooms
Homielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 25
Area 334 m²
Floor 2/2
A recreation center in a picturesque area is for sale! Ideal place for family holidays and c…
$100,000
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/5
One-bedroom apartment on a comfortable floor of a five-storey house The apartment is bright,…
$55,000
House in Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 97 m²
The cottage is only 15 km from MKAD ❤️ Cozy cottage in the garden partnership "Vesnyanka-1",…
$19,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment in Homel, Belarus
Apartment
Homel, Belarus
Area 50 m²
For sale 57/100 shares of one-storey blocked house with a total area of 50.4 square meters i…
$10,000
House in Zabasavicy, Belarus
House
Zabasavicy, Belarus
Area 58 m²
House with 25 acres of land ❤️ A reliable house with a large plot in the agro-town of Zabash…
$20,500
House in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 217 m²
Excellent house just 19 km from Moscow ❤️ Spacious house with attic and terrace in the villa…
$104,990
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 73 m²
For sale a good brick house built in 1968 at the address: 1st per. Suburban. The area of the…
$45,000
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 6/9
For sale 1-bedroom apartment in the center of Minsk. Nearby the park "Friendship of Peoples"…
$71,500
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 9/9
Cozy apartment, excellent location, quiet neighbors, well-developed infrastructure. Contract…
$69,900
