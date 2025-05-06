Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Chervyen District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Chervyen District, Belarus

Smilavicki selski Savet
11
Cerven
13
Klinocki selski Savet
11
Valevacski selski Savet
7
Show more
47 properties total found
House in Lubisyna, Belarus
House
Lubisyna, Belarus
Area 81 m²
Residential house in ag.Lubishino (Cherven district). The house is logged, siding. The roof …
$39,900
Leave a request
House in Cerven, Belarus
House
Cerven, Belarus
Area 129 m²
A house for sale in the center of the city of Cherveni.The house is completely ready for liv…
$51,300
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Cerven, Belarus
3 room apartment
Cerven, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 3/3
Clean and well-groomed, cozy and warm 3rd apartment in the best area of Cherven on Barykin S…
$44,990
Leave a request
House in Karzuny, Belarus
House
Karzuny, Belarus
Area 509 m²
A two-story building with an area of 509 m2 is sold. The room can be used both for the perm…
$139,000
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Karzuny, Belarus
5 room apartment
Karzuny, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 509 m²
Floor 1/2
A two-storey building of 509 m2 is for sale. The room can be used both for permanent residen…
$139,000
Leave a request
House in Klinok, Belarus
House
Klinok, Belarus
Area 155 m²
Excellent cottage 2001.p. in a picturesque place - village Klinok Mogilevskoye e.g. 50 km fr…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Klinocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Klinocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 79 m²
A plot of 19 acres with a house in Ivanichi. Near the Volma River, forest. A great place to …
$11,500
Leave a request
House in Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
For sale a cozy cottage in a picturesque place in the garden partnership "Harvest". Chervens…
$20,990
Leave a request
House in Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
We offer to your attention a beautiful cottage 20 km from Minsk on the Mogilev direction in …
$49,900
Leave a request
Cottage in Karzuny, Belarus
Cottage
Karzuny, Belarus
Area 172 m²
Cottage of your dreams in 15 minutes from MKAD! ❤️Cottage 2015 built in a picturesque place …
$229,900
Leave a request
House in Nataĺjeŭsk, Belarus
House
Nataĺjeŭsk, Belarus
Area 142 m²
On sale house, with spacious and bright rooms, a large living room, 2-wise exits to the terr…
$215,000
Leave a request
House in Cerven, Belarus
House
Cerven, Belarus
Area 30 m²
For sale a cozy, good-quality house in the quiet town of Cherven, just 50 km from Minsk. An …
$15,000
Leave a request
House in Klinocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Klinocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
For sale is a cozy one-storey wooden house in the picturesque village of Volma, surrounded b…
$10,300
Leave a request
House in Cerven, Belarus
House
Cerven, Belarus
Area 89 m²
Spacious plot of 25 acres with excellent location - create a dream house! For sale plot of 2…
$22,000
Leave a request
2 room house in Klinocki selski Savet, Belarus
2 room house
Klinocki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
Great house that does not require much investment. Unusual layout for 2 entrances. Spacious …
$15,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Cerven, Belarus
3 room apartment
Cerven, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/1
In the heart of the cozy town of Cherven, on 36 Gorbachev Street, there is a spacious three-…
$28,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Cerven, Belarus
2 room apartment
Cerven, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in a blocked residential building. We offer you to familiarize …
$41,900
Leave a request
House in Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 260 m²
Buy a luxury house in a picturesque place near the Volma River ❤️ Excellent offer for the pr…
$79,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Cerven, Belarus
3 room apartment
Cerven, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/4
Contract number with the agency 9/2 of 2025-04-09
$37,990
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Klinocki selski Savet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Klinocki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/3
One-room apartment for repair at the address D. Lake street. Volma SanatoriumWall material: …
$18,500
Leave a request
House in Carnagradz, Belarus
House
Carnagradz, Belarus
Area 162 m²
For sale two-storey block lined with red brick single apartment building, with an attic floo…
$88,000
Leave a request
House in Klinocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Klinocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 63 m²
For sale a plot with a capital house in the village of Kukolevka. The house of silicate bloc…
$21,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Cerven, Belarus
1 room apartment
Cerven, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/2
One-bedroom apartment in the center ❤️ A cozy one-bedroom apartment in the center of Cherven…
$21,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Cerven, Belarus
3 room apartment
Cerven, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious landscaped 3-room apartment in a brick house in the very center of Cherven on Baryk…
$38,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Smilavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smilavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/4
Spacious 3k apartment for sale, located 20 minutes drive from Minsk (city village Smilovichi…
$69,999
Leave a request
House in Klinocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Klinocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 87 m²
For sale a cozy frame house by the lake - ready for life in the midst of nature!✔ Ideal loca…
$77,490
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Nataĺjeŭsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Nataĺjeŭsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/3
Large 1-bedroom apartment for sale near the town of Cherven (1.5 km) Excellent layout: kitch…
$15,700
Leave a request
House in Valevacski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Valevacski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 22 m²
Selling a small but cozy cottage: enjoy nature on your own territory near the forest. Minsk …
$18,000
Leave a request
House in Valevacski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Valevacski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 37 m²
A well-kept plot with a house for year-round living is for sale.Heating is convector. There …
$19,900
Leave a request
House in Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
For sale a cozy cottage with furniture in ST "Yolochka", Mogilev direction.The house is insu…
$12,950
Leave a request

