Residential properties for sale in Smilavichy, Belarus

3 properties total found
3 room apartment in Smilavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smilavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment for sale in 2-apartment blocked house, water - well, gas - balloon, log house, she…
$43,000
3 room apartment in Smilavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smilavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/4
Spacious 3k apartment for sale, located 20 minutes drive from Minsk (city village Smilovichi…
$69,999
House in Smilavichy, Belarus
House
Smilavichy, Belarus
Area 62 m²
A wooden house is for sale in GP. Smilovichi, Mogilev direction, 23 km. from MKAD.Your well,…
$38,900
