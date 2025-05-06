Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Chervyen District
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Chervyen District, Belarus

Klinocki selski Savet
10
Smilavicki selski Savet
8
Valevacski selski Savet
7
Cerven
4
House Delete
Clear all
32 properties total found
House in Lubisyna, Belarus
House
Lubisyna, Belarus
Area 81 m²
Residential house in ag.Lubishino (Cherven district). The house is logged, siding. The roof …
$39,900
Leave a request
House in Cerven, Belarus
House
Cerven, Belarus
Area 129 m²
A house for sale in the center of the city of Cherveni.The house is completely ready for liv…
$51,300
Leave a request
House in Karzuny, Belarus
House
Karzuny, Belarus
Area 509 m²
A two-story building with an area of 509 m2 is sold. The room can be used both for the perm…
$139,000
Leave a request
House in Klinok, Belarus
House
Klinok, Belarus
Area 155 m²
Excellent cottage 2001.p. in a picturesque place - village Klinok Mogilevskoye e.g. 50 km fr…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Klinocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Klinocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 79 m²
A plot of 19 acres with a house in Ivanichi. Near the Volma River, forest. A great place to …
$11,500
Leave a request
House in Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
For sale a cozy cottage in a picturesque place in the garden partnership "Harvest". Chervens…
$20,990
Leave a request
House in Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
We offer to your attention a beautiful cottage 20 km from Minsk on the Mogilev direction in …
$49,900
Leave a request
Cottage in Karzuny, Belarus
Cottage
Karzuny, Belarus
Area 172 m²
Cottage of your dreams in 15 minutes from MKAD! ❤️Cottage 2015 built in a picturesque place …
$229,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Nataĺjeŭsk, Belarus
House
Nataĺjeŭsk, Belarus
Area 142 m²
On sale house, with spacious and bright rooms, a large living room, 2-wise exits to the terr…
$215,000
Leave a request
House in Cerven, Belarus
House
Cerven, Belarus
Area 30 m²
For sale a cozy, good-quality house in the quiet town of Cherven, just 50 km from Minsk. An …
$15,000
Leave a request
House in Klinocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Klinocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
For sale is a cozy one-storey wooden house in the picturesque village of Volma, surrounded b…
$10,300
Leave a request
House in Cerven, Belarus
House
Cerven, Belarus
Area 89 m²
Spacious plot of 25 acres with excellent location - create a dream house! For sale plot of 2…
$22,000
Leave a request
2 room house in Klinocki selski Savet, Belarus
2 room house
Klinocki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
Great house that does not require much investment. Unusual layout for 2 entrances. Spacious …
$15,000
Leave a request
House in Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 260 m²
Buy a luxury house in a picturesque place near the Volma River ❤️ Excellent offer for the pr…
$79,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Carnagradz, Belarus
House
Carnagradz, Belarus
Area 162 m²
For sale two-storey block lined with red brick single apartment building, with an attic floo…
$88,000
Leave a request
House in Klinocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Klinocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 63 m²
For sale a plot with a capital house in the village of Kukolevka. The house of silicate bloc…
$21,000
Leave a request
House in Klinocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Klinocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 87 m²
For sale a cozy frame house by the lake - ready for life in the midst of nature!✔ Ideal loca…
$77,490
Leave a request
House in Valevacski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Valevacski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 22 m²
Selling a small but cozy cottage: enjoy nature on your own territory near the forest. Minsk …
$18,000
Leave a request
House in Valevacski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Valevacski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 37 m²
A well-kept plot with a house for year-round living is for sale.Heating is convector. There …
$19,900
Leave a request
House in Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
For sale a cozy cottage with furniture in ST "Yolochka", Mogilev direction.The house is insu…
$12,950
Leave a request
House in Valevacski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Valevacski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
House for sale in the village of Nezhevka in the Mogilev direction. The area of the house is…
$21,000
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Klinok, Belarus
6 bedroom house
Klinok, Belarus
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 323 m²
Number of floors 3
Noble three-level house in classical European style in the village of Blade. Minsk region, C…
$115,000
Leave a request
House in Valevacski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Valevacski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 38 m²
Luxury house for sale in the village of Nezhevka, 50 km from MKAD. Total area of 38.6 m2, li…
$14,500
Leave a request
House in Ravanicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Ravanicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 33 m²
House for sale in the village of Polyadki Chervensky district, next to Rovanichi. Wooden ho…
$3,500
Leave a request
House in Valevacski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Valevacski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 63 m²
A land plot with a garden house is for sale in Krinitsa-Krivopolye ST, Mogilev direction. En…
$18,900
Leave a request
House in Cerven, Belarus
House
Cerven, Belarus
Area 151 m²
Spacious house with a dream plot 55 km from Minsk! ❤️ Spacious and cozy house for sale in th…
$129,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room house in Klinok, Belarus
2 room house
Klinok, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale: a residential house with a land plot in the village of Klinok, Chervensky district…
$12,500
Leave a request
House in Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 67 m²
Good village house 66.7 m2 with a refined plot of 18.03 acres. Household buildings, garden, …
$16,500
Leave a request
House in Turec, Belarus
House
Turec, Belarus
Area 188 m²
Modern house in the agro-town of Turec, Chervensky district is a modern and comfortable hous…
$80,000
Leave a request
House in Carnagradz, Belarus
House
Carnagradz, Belarus
Area 170 m²
For sale is an excellent 2-storey house in a picturesque place, just 40 km from Minsk. Conve…
$42,500
Leave a request

Properties features in Chervyen District, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go