Apartments for sale in Chervyen District, Belarus

Cerven
9
Smilavicki selski Savet
3
15 properties total found
3 room apartment in Cerven, Belarus
3 room apartment
Cerven, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 3/3
Clean and well-groomed, cozy and warm 3rd apartment in the best area of Cherven on Barykin S…
$44,990
5 room apartment in Karzuny, Belarus
5 room apartment
Karzuny, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 509 m²
Floor 1/2
A two-storey building of 509 m2 is for sale. The room can be used both for permanent residen…
$139,000
3 room apartment in Cerven, Belarus
3 room apartment
Cerven, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/1
In the heart of the cozy town of Cherven, on 36 Gorbachev Street, there is a spacious three-…
$28,000
2 room apartment in Cerven, Belarus
2 room apartment
Cerven, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in a blocked residential building. We offer you to familiarize …
$41,900
3 room apartment in Cerven, Belarus
3 room apartment
Cerven, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/4
Contract number with the agency 9/2 of 2025-04-09
$37,990
1 room apartment in Klinocki selski Savet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Klinocki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/3
One-room apartment for repair at the address D. Lake street. Volma SanatoriumWall material: …
$18,500
1 room apartment in Cerven, Belarus
1 room apartment
Cerven, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/2
One-bedroom apartment in the center ❤️ A cozy one-bedroom apartment in the center of Cherven…
$21,000
3 room apartment in Cerven, Belarus
3 room apartment
Cerven, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious landscaped 3-room apartment in a brick house in the very center of Cherven on Baryk…
$38,000
3 room apartment in Smilavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smilavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/4
Spacious 3k apartment for sale, located 20 minutes drive from Minsk (city village Smilovichi…
$69,999
1 room apartment in Nataĺjeŭsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Nataĺjeŭsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/3
Large 1-bedroom apartment for sale near the town of Cherven (1.5 km) Excellent layout: kitch…
$15,700
3 room apartment in Cerven, Belarus
3 room apartment
Cerven, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/2
Spacious landscaped 3-room apartment in a prestigious house in the heart of Cherven on Urits…
$45,000
3 room apartment in Smilavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smilavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment for sale in 2-apartment blocked house, water - well, gas - balloon, log house, she…
$43,000
3 room apartment in Astravy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Astravy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale 3-room apartment in the island of Chervensky district.3 km from g. Worm , 53 km fro…
$35,900
3 bedroom apartment in Cerven, Belarus
3 bedroom apartment
Cerven, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/1
In the heart of a cozy city of Cherven, on 36 Gorbacheva Street, a spacious three-room apart…
$28,000
2 room apartment in Cerven, Belarus
2 room apartment
Cerven, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/1
2 bedroom apartment in the center ❤️ Apartment in a blocked house for reconstruction in the …
$24,900
Properties features in Chervyen District, Belarus

