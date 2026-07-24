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  3. Chervyen District
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Residential properties with garden for sale in Chervyen District, Belarus

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Smilavicki sielski Saviet
11
Valievacski sielski Saviet
6
Klinocki sielski Saviet
11
Liadski sielski Saviet
4
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10 properties total found
in Smilavichy, Belarus
Smilavichy, Belarus
Area 70 m²
For sale half the house in Smilovichi, Mogilev direction. At the moment, the house is under …
$23,037
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Cottage in Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 339 m²
$188,108
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Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
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House in Nataĺjeŭsk, Belarus
House
Nataĺjeŭsk, Belarus
Area 142 m²
House 2020 with spacious and bright 3 rooms (16.9 m2, 17.6 m2, 15.9 m2), a large living room…
$265,000
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Kalodziezski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kalodziezski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Let's swap a house for a room in Minsk!Not just your home, your family home! House with read…
$19,717
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House in Valievacski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Valievacski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 103 m²
Продаетск просторнах4-ктажнак кирпичнад дача в, Нервенсков районе (Сх" Лира-2 "). This Decis…
$39,500
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House in Rudnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rudnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 196 m²
For sale reliable, spacious and fully ready to live house in Cherven district. They built fo…
$68,837
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TekceTekce
House in Valievacski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Valievacski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 68 m²
Large scenic plot of 73 hectare ❤️ Log house on a huge plot (73 acres) with fruit trees, pic…
$33,000
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
House in Cervien, Belarus
House
Cervien, Belarus
Area 127 m²
Spacious, comfortable and cozy house for sale in the city of Cherven, just 50 km from Minsk …
$115,000
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House in Smilavichy, Belarus
House
Smilavichy, Belarus
Area 62 m²
A wooden house is for sale in GP. Smilovichi, Mogilev direction, 23 km. from MKAD.Your well,…
$35,005
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House in Valievacski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Valievacski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 49 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in a picturesque place, 40 km. from the Moscow Ring Road, Mogilev dire…
$17,900
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Property types in Chervyen District

apartments
houses

Properties features in Chervyen District, Belarus

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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