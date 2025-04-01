Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Klinocki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

houses
10
10 properties total found
House in Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
For sale is a cozy one-storey wooden house in the picturesque village of Volma, surrounded b…
$10,300
House in Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 79 m²
A plot of 19 acres with a house in Ivanichi. Near the Volma River, forest. A great place to …
$11,500
House in Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 87 m²
House for sale in a picturesque place - your personal corner of perfect nature!We offer to y…
$77,490
2 room house in Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room house
Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
Great house that does not require much investment. Unusual layout for 2 entrances. Spacious …
$15,000
2 room house in Klinok, Belarus
2 room house
Klinok, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale: a residential house with a land plot in the village of Klinok, Chervensky district…
$12,500
6 bedroom house in Klinok, Belarus
6 bedroom house
Klinok, Belarus
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 323 m²
Number of floors 3
A noble three -level house in a classic European style in the village of Blade. Minsk region…
$125,000
House in Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 63 m²
For sale a plot with a capital house in the village of Kukolevka. The house of silicate bloc…
$21,000
House in Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 85 m²
$17,500
House in Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 67 m²
Cozy house for sale on a plot of 15.4 acres in the village of Ivanichi, Central str., 48 km …
$39,900
House in Klinok, Belarus
House
Klinok, Belarus
Area 155 m²
Excellent cottage 2001.p. in a picturesque place - village Klinok Mogilevskoye e.g. 50 km fr…
Price on request
