Residential properties for sale in Cerven, Belarus

apartments
9
houses
5
14 properties total found
2 room apartment in Cerven, Belarus
2 room apartment
Cerven, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in a blocked residential building. We offer you to familiarize …
$41,900
3 room apartment in Cerven, Belarus
3 room apartment
Cerven, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 3/3
Clean and well-groomed, cozy and warm 3rd apartment in the best area of Cherven on Barykin S…
$44,990
House in Cerven, Belarus
House
Cerven, Belarus
Area 151 m²
Spacious house with a dream plot 55 km from Minsk! ❤️ Spacious and cozy house for sale in th…
$129,900
House in Cerven, Belarus
House
Cerven, Belarus
Area 30 m²
For sale a cozy, good-quality house in the quiet town of Cherven, just 50 km from Minsk. An …
$15,000
1 room apartment in Cerven, Belarus
1 room apartment
Cerven, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/2
One-bedroom apartment in the center ❤️ A cozy one-bedroom apartment in the center of Cherven…
$21,000
House in Cerven, Belarus
House
Cerven, Belarus
Area 89 m²
Spacious plot of 25 acres with excellent location - create a dream house! For sale plot of 2…
$22,000
House in Cerven, Belarus
House
Cerven, Belarus
Area 129 m²
A house for sale in the center of the city of Cherveni.The house is completely ready for liv…
$51,300
3 bedroom apartment in Cerven, Belarus
3 bedroom apartment
Cerven, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/1
In the heart of a cozy city of Cherven, on 36 Gorbacheva Street, a spacious three-room apart…
$28,000
3 room apartment in Cerven, Belarus
3 room apartment
Cerven, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious landscaped 3-room apartment in a brick house in the very center of Cherven on Baryk…
$38,000
House in Cerven, Belarus
House
Cerven, Belarus
Area 49 m²
DescriptionCozy house for year-round living.Windows: PVCTotal area: 49.0 sqmPlot: 15 acresMa…
$37,000
3 room apartment in Cerven, Belarus
3 room apartment
Cerven, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/2
Spacious landscaped 3-room apartment in a prestigious house in the heart of Cherven on Urits…
$47,000
3 room apartment in Cerven, Belarus
3 room apartment
Cerven, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/1
In the heart of the cozy town of Cherven, on 36 Gorbachev Street, there is a spacious three-…
$28,000
2 room apartment in Cerven, Belarus
2 room apartment
Cerven, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/1
2 bedroom apartment in the center ❤️ Apartment in a blocked house for reconstruction in the …
$24,900
3 room apartment in Cerven, Belarus
3 room apartment
Cerven, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/4
Contract number with the agency 9/2 of 2025-04-09
$37,990
