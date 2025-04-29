Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Brest District, Belarus

Muhavecki selski Savet
173
Matykalski selski Savet
63
Telminski selski Savet
51
Carnaucycki selski Savet
46
15 properties total found
House in Valikia Radvanicy, Belarus
House
Valikia Radvanicy, Belarus
Area 84 m²
Lot 8740. Capital House in Radvanichsky S/SCall for more detailed informationIf you are tire…
$73,900
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 94 m²
Lot 8672. Residential house in Brest district.Call for more detailed information. Our custom…
$102,000
House in Znamenka, Belarus
House
Znamenka, Belarus
Area 40 m²
Lot 8699. House for sale in Znamenka. Call for more detailed information The banner is the c…
$17,500
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 126 m²
Lot 7674. Residential house in the village of WolvesCall for more information Our customers …
$100,000
House in Telmy 2, Belarus
House
Telmy 2, Belarus
Area 118 m²
Lot 8592. Cottage in Telminskoe S/S Sign up for viewing by number in the ad. Look at the pho…
$138,000
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 23 m²
Lot 8624. Dacha near the Brest line. Buying a cottage near the Brest line is easy! Call the …
$18,500
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 137 m²
Lot 8333. Residential house in Brest districtCall for more detailed informationOur customers…
$160,000
House in Damacauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Damacauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 139 m²
Object code 28924: We work for the owner! Buying this property - you do not pay a commission…
$22,000
House in Cherni, Belarus
House
Cherni, Belarus
Area 177 m²
Lot 6923. Sale of a cottage near the forest in the suburbs, Cherninsky S / S. Sign up to vie…
$220,000
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 67 m²
Lot 8551. A house in a village in the suburbs of Brest
$30,900
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 149 m²
Contract number with agency 8579 of 2025-02-17
$122,900
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 44 m²
Lot 8674. Dacha in the woodlandsCall for more detailed informationOur customers do not pay f…
$29,500
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 139 m²
Lot 6958. In Chernavchitsky village council, 10 km from Brest, a reconstructed residential b…
$22,900
House in Skoki, Belarus
House
Skoki, Belarus
Area 41 m²
Lot 8652. Selling an excellent dacha at d. Skokie! Call for more detailed informationOur buy…
$27,000
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 20 m²
Garden house with a plot in Brest. We offer to buy a garden house with a land plot within th…
$19,000
