Houses for sale in Brest District, Belarus

House in Valikia Radvanicy, Belarus
House
Valikia Radvanicy, Belarus
Area 84 m²
Lot 8740. Capital House in Radvanichsky S/SCall for more detailed informationIf you are tire…
$73,900
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1976 1 floor General.SNB - 65.6 sq.m., General. - 59.0 …
$41,500
Leave a request
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 36 m²
A box of an apartment building in Brest region. 1932 1 floor General.SNB - 40.1 sq.m., Gener…
$35,000
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 93 m²
Lot 8720. House in the village of Brest districtCall for more detailed informationOur custom…
$37,900
Leave a request
House in Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 149 m²
Residential building in the Brest district 1 floor. General SNB- 149.3 sq.m, total.- 149.3 s…
$92,000
Leave a request
House in Klejniki, Belarus
House
Klejniki, Belarus
Area 114 m²
Residential building in the Brest district. 2014.P. 1st floor. General SNB- 121.1 sq.m, tota…
$120,000
Leave a request
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 25 m²
Garden house in Brest R-N.1 floor. Total. - 25.0 sq.m. Room 1. Walls: The material is a cons…
$9,800
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
Garden house in the Brest region. 2013 2nd floor. General. - 45.0 sq.m. 2 rooms. Walls: mate…
$29,500
Leave a request
House in Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 114 m²
A box of an apartment building in Brest region. 2022 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 114.4 sq.m., g…
$26,900
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 112 m²
A house of residential type in the Brest region. 2025 1st floor. General. - 111.5 sq.m., 4 r…
$88,000
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 42 m²
Garden house in the Brest region. 1990 1st floor. Total. - 41.5 sq.m. 2 rooms. Walls: materi…
$16,000
Leave a request
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 186 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1992 2nd floor, ground floor. General.SNB - 245.6 sq.m.…
$125,000
Leave a request
House in Klejniki, Belarus
House
Klejniki, Belarus
Area 76 m²
Lot 7760. An apartment building in Kleiniki.Call for more detailed information.Our customers…
$63,900
Leave a request
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 119 m²
Sale of a house box in Brest district, Vysokovskoye direction 200881Korobka residential buil…
$51,500
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Garden house in the Brest district. 1st floor, attic. Total ~ 80.0 sq.m. 3 rooms. Walls: mat…
$36,500
Leave a request
House in Kamanica Zyraveckaa, Belarus
House
Kamanica Zyraveckaa, Belarus
Area 46 m²
Garden house in the Brest district. 2018.P. 1st floor, attic. General SNB - 46.0 sq.m, total…
$35,000
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Garden house in the Brest region. 2025 1st floor. SNB 52.0 sq.m., total 30.0 sq.m. 2 rooms. …
$27,000
Leave a request
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 88 m²
A house of residential type in the Brest region. 2024 1st floor, attic. General. - 88.0 sq.m…
$74,900
Leave a request
House in Klejniki, Belarus
House
Klejniki, Belarus
Area 284 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1992 2 floors, attic, ground floor. General.SNB - 283.7…
$320,000
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 105 m²
A house of residential type in the Brest region. 2017 2 floors. General.SNB - 105.0 sq.m., t…
$69,900
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 221 m²
Sale of house for finishing in Brest district, Mukhavetsky direction 193362House for finishi…
$47,000
Leave a request
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 26 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1955 1 floor General.SNB - 26.0 sq.m., General. - 26.0 …
$40,000
Leave a request
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 49 m²
Garden house in Brest district. 1 floor, attic. Total SNB - 49.3 sq.m, total. - 49.3 sq.m. 2…
$17,000
Leave a request
House in Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 125 m²
Sale of a house box in Brest district, Zhabinkovskoye direction 193568Korobka residential bu…
$62,000
Leave a request
House in Radvanicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radvanicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 33 m²
Garden house in Brest district. 1 floor, attic. Total SNB - 33.0 sq.m, total. - 33.0 sq.m. 3…
$9,900
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
A house of residential type in the Brest region. 2019 1st floor. General. - 39.8 sq.m., 2 ro…
$47,500
Leave a request
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 94 m²
Lot 8672. Residential house in Brest district.Call for more detailed information. Our custom…
$102,000
Leave a request
House in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 91 m²
Garden house in the Brest region. 2000 1st floor, attic. Total - 91.3 sq.m. 2 rooms. Walls: …
$13,000
Leave a request
House in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 20 m²
Garden house in the Brest region. 1993 1st floor. General - 19.7 sq.m. 2 rooms. Walls: mater…
$9,900
Leave a request
House in Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 83 m²
Lot 8738. Cozy dacha behind Kleiniki. Sign up to see the number in the ad. Look at the photo…
$19,000
Leave a request

