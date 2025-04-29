Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Brest District, Belarus

Muhavecki selski Savet
173
Matykalski selski Savet
63
Telminski selski Savet
51
Carnaucycki selski Savet
46
Show more
10 properties total found
House in Valikia Radvanicy, Belarus
House
Valikia Radvanicy, Belarus
Area 84 m²
Lot 8740. Capital House in Radvanichsky S/SCall for more detailed informationIf you are tire…
$73,900
Leave a request
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 94 m²
Lot 8672. Residential house in Brest district.Call for more detailed information. Our custom…
$102,000
Leave a request
House in Telmy 2, Belarus
House
Telmy 2, Belarus
Area 118 m²
Lot 8592. Cottage in Telminskoe S/S Sign up for viewing by number in the ad. Look at the pho…
$138,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Cherni, Belarus
Cottage
Cherni, Belarus
Area 216 m²
Object code 07623: We work for the owner! Buying this object-- You're not paying the agency …
$148,000
Leave a request
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 137 m²
Lot 8333. Residential house in Brest districtCall for more detailed informationOur customers…
$160,000
Leave a request
House in Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 128 m²
Lot 8581. Selling a big dacha for Kleiniki. Sign up to see the number in the ad. Look at the…
$26,990
Leave a request
Cottage in Cuhinicy, Belarus
Cottage
Cuhinicy, Belarus
Area 153 m²
We work from the owner! When buying this property, you don't pay commission agencies! Reside…
$250,000
Leave a request
House in Cherni, Belarus
House
Cherni, Belarus
Area 177 m²
Lot 6923. Sale of a cottage near the forest in the suburbs, Cherninsky S / S. Sign up to vie…
$220,000
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 67 m²
Lot 8551. A house in a village in the suburbs of Brest
$30,900
Leave a request
House in Stradzec, Belarus
House
Stradzec, Belarus
Area 85 m²
We offer to buy a wonderful one-storey residential house on a large and well-kept land plot,…
$51,900
Leave a request

