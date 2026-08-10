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Offices for sale in Tirana, Albania

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сommercial properties
125
restaurants
5
warehouses
23
shops
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13 properties total found
Office 140 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 140 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/8
We offer an office for sale in the heart of the block in a new building with an elevator. It…
$805,597
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Office 42 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 42 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 7
Commercial unit for rent in Myslym Shyri! The premises are located on the ground floor withi…
$186,353
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
SERVICE SPACE 14 | FLOOR 1 in Tirana Municipality, Albania
SERVICE SPACE 14 | FLOOR 1
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 1
SERVICE SPACE 14 | FLOOR 1 📍 Dritan Hoxha Street, Tirana 🔹 Net area: 141.73 m² 🔹 Common…
Price on request
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TekceTekce
Office 291 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 291 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 291 m²
Floor 1/9
🏢 Furnished office for sale in Delijorgji! In one of the most sought-after complexes in Tir…
$1,39M
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Office 20 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 20 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Number of floors 9
Office space for sale – Islam Alla Street, Tirana Ideal location – in one of the most frequ…
$75,706
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Office 168 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 168 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Floor 2/8
OFFICE FOR SALE IN THE BLOCK Office for sale in the heart of the block, near Brigada e VIII …
$545,084
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Office 168 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 168 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 168 m²
Floor 5/14
Njesi ne shitje tek projekti Park Avenue nga Orion Construction tek Bulervardi i Ri. Njesia …
$794,963
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Office 36 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 36 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/3
Unit for sale at Willson Square, above "Repeat Fitness & Wellness Club" at Olympia Center, W…
$157,236
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Office 146 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 146 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
Floor 2/8
Roadside office for sale in Laprake. The environment is spread over an area of 146 square me…
$337,765
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Office 82 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 82 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 7/40
Zyrë te Downtown One për shitje! Jepet me qira ambient zyre në Downtown One, një nga kullat…
$778,383
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Office 50 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 50 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 6/10
Office space for sale at the beginning of Kavaja Street at the Millennium Business Center. …
$419,295
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Office 131 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 131 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 1/12
Ofrohet zyre per shitje shume prane qendres se Tiranes. Ndodhet ne katin e pare te nje godin…
$554,522
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Office 127 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 127 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Floor 2/7
Roadside office for sale in Laprake. The environment is spread over an area of 127 square me…
$295,836
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
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