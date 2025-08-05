Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Tirana
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Tirana, Albania

сommercial property
9
restaurants
3
Warehouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehouse 16 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Warehouse 16 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 16 m²
Floor -1
Parking space on the -1st floor for sale, located in Garden Residence Turdiu, a well-known a…
$22,985
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go