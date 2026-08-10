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Restaurants for sale in Tirana, Albania

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5 properties total found
Restaurant 200 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Restaurant 200 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 10
For sale is a functional bar-billiards business, with a well-established reputation and esta…
$46,588
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Restaurant 240 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Restaurant 240 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 9
Commercial Environment + Parking at Ali Demi
$223,624
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Restaurant 82 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Restaurant 82 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 82 m²
SHITET LOUNGE / BAR-CAFFE NE ZONEN E DELIJORGJIT 55.000💶 Lokacion strategjik dhe shumë i ak…
$62,911
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Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
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Restaurant 139 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Restaurant 139 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 12
The restaurant is located in a strategic area of Tirana and enjoys a well-established name i…
$314,471
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Restaurant 100 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Restaurant 100 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 5
We have Bar-Cafe business premises for sale located near the new market • Surface area: 100…
$698,825
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
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