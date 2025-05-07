Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Albania
  Tirana County
  Residential
  Apartment
  Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Tirana County, Albania

Tirana
53
Bashkia Kavaje
165
Tirana Municipality
73
Kamez
11
14 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 5
The residence is located in Mali Robit. The apartment is located on the fifth floor. • Org…
$146,277
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 8/8
Spectacular Apartment with Sea View in the Exclusive "Liburna" Residence, Golem Live the …
$217,223
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 8/8
Luxury Penthouse with Sea View for Sale in "Liburna" Residence, Golem Apartment area — 10…
$206,053
2 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3
The apartment is located in the Golem area, near the "Flower" hotel, in a building very clos…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 8/8
Elegant Apartment with Panoramic Sea View in "Liburna" Residence, Golem This 73.80 m² apa…
$159,640
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 4
We are selling a 1+1 apartment with sea view in Golem with a total area of 90 m2. The apa…
$164,536
2 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 4/6
apartment 2+1, located on the 4th floor of the house. It consists of 1 living room with a ki…
$157,123
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/6
Luxury Apartment with Panoramic Sea View in Qerret! We present to you a magnificent apart…
$136,221
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 8/7
odern Apartment with Panoramic Sea View in "Liburna" Residence, Golem This beautifully de…
$148,738
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 3
Apartment 1+1 in the area of ​​Shkembby Kava City Durres, Certificate Square 61 sq.m. Locate…
$63,646
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Golem, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Golem, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Floor 5/5
Penthouse for sale in the Qerret area. It is located on the 5th floor of a 5-story building…
$455,430
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Golem, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Golem, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 7
The penthouse is organized as follows: upon entry, there is a large living area with a somew…
$167,830
2 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
A 2+1 apartment with a view of the sea and cedars in the Mali Robit area is for sale. The ap…
$182,150
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 6
Apartment with Penthouse and Sea View in Durrës! The apartment is located on the 6th f…
$89,759
