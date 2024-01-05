Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Residential
  4. Tirana County
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Tirana County, Albania

1 BHK
37
2 BHK
48
3 BHK
4
85 properties total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with with repair in Tirana, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with with repair
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3
€73,000
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with with repair in Tirana, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with with repair
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3
Apartment 1+1 renovated in Tirana, RTV Klan Porcelan area. The total area is 55 square meter…
€77,000
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Golem, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2
Apartment 1+1 near the Grand blu FaFa hotel in Golem. Total area 55 sq.m., on the 2nd floor.…
€100,000
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with furniture, with with repair, with Online tour in Golem, Albania
1 room apartment with furniture, with with repair, with Online tour
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Apartment 1+1 newly renovated and furnished in the city of Durres, Shkembi Kavaya district. …
€55,000
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in good condition in Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment in good condition
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/4
Fully renovated and furnished apartment for sale in Tirana
€165,000
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair in Golem, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment 1 + 1 in the area of the Grand Blue FaFa hotel on the second line from the sea. We…
€60,000
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with Online tour in Tirana County, Albania
1 room apartment with Online tour
Tirana County, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
For sale apartment with a total area of 57 m ², located in a landscaped house with elevator …
€43,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 6
An apartment with a total area of 100 m2 is for sale, located on the 6th floor with an eleva…
€98,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with with repair in Tirana Municipally, Albania
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with with repair
Tirana Municipally, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 4
Продаётся квартира  общей площадью 99 м2, расположена на 4   -ом этаже нового здания с лифто…
€140,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Tirana, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 4
For sale apartment with a total area of 62 m2, located on the 4th floor with elevator.   Th…
€138,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Tirana Municipally, Albania
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Tirana Municipally, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
For sale apartment with a total area of 92 m2, located on the 1st floor.   The apartment is…
€130,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, in city center in Tirana Municipally, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, in city center
Tirana Municipally, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 5
€105,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with parking in Tirana Municipally, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with parking
Tirana Municipally, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Apartment for sale with a total area of 75 m2.  The apartment is organized: - living room +…
€105,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 7
€143,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Tirana Municipally, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Tirana Municipally, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
For sale apartment with a total area of 68 m2, located on the 9th floor with elevator.  The…
€125,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 9/4
2+1+2 apartment for sale with veranda and 2 parking spaces on Riza Cerova street. - 4th resi…
€250,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 8
€115,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with with repair in Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with with repair
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 9
€115,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with Online tour in Tirana, Albania
1 room apartment with Online tour
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€59,800
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with appliances in Tirana, Albania
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with appliances
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 4
€230,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Tirana Municipally, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Tirana Municipally, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 3
€98,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with Online tour in Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment with Online tour
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 3
€137,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with Online tour in Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment with Online tour
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 4
€119,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with elevator, with Online tour in Tirana Municipally, Albania
1 room apartment with elevator, with Online tour
Tirana Municipally, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 3
€81,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with Online tour in Tirana, Albania
1 room apartment with Online tour
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 6
€88,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with Online tour in Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment with Online tour
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 6/8
€108,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Tirana Municipally, Albania
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Tirana Municipally, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/75
€155,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with with repair in Tirana Municipally, Albania
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with with repair
Tirana Municipally, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 4
€155,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Tirana County, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Tirana County, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 9/10
€125,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with with repair, with Online tour in Tirana, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with with repair, with Online tour
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/6
For sale apartment with a total area of 68 m2, located on the 1st floor. New modern repairs…
€84,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский

