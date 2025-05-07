Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Tirana County, Albania

Tirana
53
Bashkia Kavaje
165
Tirana Municipality
73
Kamez
11
7 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 8/8
Luxury Penthouse with Sea View for Sale in "Liburna" Residence, Golem Apartment area — 10…
$206,053
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
1+1 APARTMENT IN “LION 2” RESIDENCE IN TIRANA ✅ Price: 2000 Euro/m2 (152,980 Euro) ✅ Loc…
$159,302
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 7
The apartment is located on Kavaje street, near the Church. It is organized by a living roo…
$271,935
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
APARTMENT 2+1 TEK LION 2 RESIDENCE IN TIRANA ✅ Price: 2000 Euro/m2 (251,380 Euro) ✅ Loca…
$261,769
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Farke e Vogel, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/5
2+1+2 apartment for sale in Lake Land in Farke! Lakeland, located near Farkes Lake, is on…
$245,737
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 4
Apartment for sale 2+1 in Delijorgji Complex! Super apartment for sale 2+1, in the Delijo…
$282,812
4 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
4 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
Floor 4
4+1+3 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN “KODRA E DIELLIT 3” RESIDENCE, TIRANA ✅ Price: 300,000 Euro …
$312,398
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English

