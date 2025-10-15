Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Tirana County
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Tirana County, Albania

Tirana
266
Tirana Municipality
356
Bashkia Kavaje
271
Kamëz Municipality
70
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 3/5
Palm Paradise – Your style between the sea and tranquility Discover the newest residential …
$106,941
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Tirana County

penthouses
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Tirana County, Albania

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go