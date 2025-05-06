Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Tirana County
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Apartments for sale in Tirana County, Albania

Tirana
53
Bashkia Kavaje
165
Tirana Municipality
73
Kamez
11
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 5
Open space premises with possibility to be used as business or living premises with surface …
$152,343
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
