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Lakefront Studios for sale in Albania

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Tirana
3
Saranda
5
Orikum
19
Vlora
43
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1 property total found
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
Floor 6
APARTMENT FOR SALE 251 m² – DRY LAKE B99 Group has for sale an apartment of 251 m² in tot…
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Properties features in Albania

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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