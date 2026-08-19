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Studio apartments in Shengjin, Albania

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4 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/9
Garsoniere Moderne për Shitje në AVRIL 22 Residence – Ap 431 📍 Kati 3 📐 Sipërfaqe Neto: …
$95,146
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
New Residential Complex – Quality you can feel, location that wins you over. In one of th…
$68,565
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5
A studio apartment with a balcony is for sale in Shengjin 20 meters from the beach. Located …
$74,187
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2
A studio apartment with a balcony is for sale in Shengjin 80 meters from the beach and nearb…
$62,773
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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