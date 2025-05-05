Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Southern Albania
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Southern Albania, Albania

Saranda
29
Orikum
54
Vlora
299
Himare
41
Show more
2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Metoq, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Metoq, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 3/6
❤️ Saranda, Albania. 🏠 For Sale: 1+1 Apartment, 81 m², 💵 125,000 Euro, 50 meters from the se…
$141,531
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Orikum, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Orikum, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/5
IREA Real Estate offers for sale this cozy apartment in Radhime Beach. The apartment is loc…
$163,112
