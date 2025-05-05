Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Southern Albania
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Southern Albania, Albania

Saranda
29
Orikum
54
Vlora
299
Himare
41
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
21 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/10
🆕🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA🏷 Price: 199,000 Euro/Total📐 Area: 110 m2/Net📍 …
$225,317
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 9/9
Experience the best of Vlora living in this stunning 2-bedroom row house, perfectly situated…
$266,078
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 7/9
Experience the best of Vlorë living in this beautiful 3+1 apartment, located in the heart of…
$174,592
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Voskopoje, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Voskopoje, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$124,005
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 9/9
Experience the best of Qendër Vlorë in this stunning apartment in Lungomare, Vlorë. This 3-r…
$266,078
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Palase, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Palase, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
1+1 APARTMENT IN GREEN COAST VILLAGE Located on the white coast of Palasa, Green Coast is…
$377,235
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Metoq, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Metoq, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 3/6
❤️ Saranda, Albania. 🏠 For Sale: 1+1 Apartment, 81 m², 💵 125,000 Euro, 50 meters from the se…
$141,531
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Saranda, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Saranda, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 2
2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE WITH SEA VIEW IN THE “IONIAN BAY” RESORT, IN SARANDE ✅ Price: 2700…
$329,096
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Metoq, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Metoq, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 3/5
Sea Melody, a stunning apartment for sale in Saranda, Albania. This 98.77 m² apartment featu…
$227,945
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Saranda Elite's Realty Group
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/3
2+1 apartment occasion , close to the former train station, not far from the main street o…
$73,596
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 4/5
Breathless Sea View Apartment for Sale in Vlora This stunning apartment is perched on a h…
$342,192
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Drimadhe, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Drimadhe, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/4
Drimadhes, apartment for sale with sea view Unit with balcony, 55 meters 2, 132 thousand…
$145,093
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Gjilek, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 254 m²
Floor 3
2+1 VILLA IN GREEN COAST VILLAGE Located on the white coast of Palasa, Green Coast is des…
$631,044
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 9/9
🌆🏡 FOR SALE 2+1+2 PENTHOUSE NEAR "HALIM XHELO" SCHOOL, VLORA 💶 Price: 187,000 Euro/Total …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1
🌊🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN RRAPI, VLORA. 🔑 The apartment is newly invested, with contem…
$179,712
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Himare, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Himare, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the best of Southern Albania in this stunning 2-story villa in Palasë, Dhermi. Lo…
$1,09M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Saranda, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Saranda, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
FOR SALE 2+1 APARTMENT WITH SEA VIEW IN THE "IONIAN BAY" RESORT, IN SARANDE ✅ Price: 2700…
$231,028
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 5/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$221,762
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 2/9
Live the best life experience in Vlora, Albania, in this beautiful 2+1+2 apartment on the se…
$247,962
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 9/9
🌆🏡 PENTHOUSE FOR SALE 2+1+2 NEAR THE SCHOOL "HALIM XHELO", VLORA💶 Price: 187,000 Euro/Total📐…
$211,730
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN “EMERA” RESIDENCE, VLORA “Emera” Residence is located on the so…
$312,398
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English

Property types in Southern Albania

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Southern Albania, Albania

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go