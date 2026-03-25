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Apartment in a new building Mali i Robit

Golem, Albania
from
$115,279
from
$1,921/m²
;
6
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ID: 36743
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 19/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Albania
  • State
    Central Albania
  • Region
    Tirana County
  • City
    Bashkia Kavaje
  • Village
    Golem

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

1+1 Apartment for Sale in Golem , First Floor

Modern 1+1 apartment for sale in one of the most sought-after areas of Golem, located on the first floor of a well-managed residence. Ideal for living or investment near the seaside.

📐 Apartment Details:

  • Net area: 50.29 m²
  • Common area: 10.12 m²
  • Total area: 60.41 m²
  • Layout: 1 bedroom + living room with kitchen
  • Floor: 1st floor

💶 Price: 1650 Euro/m²

The apartment offers functional spaces, natural light, and easy access to the main areas of Golem and the beach. Suitable for summer vacations, seasonal rental, or year-round living.

For more information or a property visit, contact us.

Location on the map

Golem, Albania
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Apartment in a new building Mali i Robit
Golem, Albania
from
$115,279
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