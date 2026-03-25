Apartment in a new building Mali i Robit

1+1 Apartment for Sale in Golem , First Floor
Modern 1+1 apartment for sale in one of the most sought-after areas of Golem, located on the first floor of a well-managed residence. Ideal for living or investment near the seaside.
📐 Apartment Details:
💶 Price: 1650 Euro/m²
The apartment offers functional spaces, natural light, and easy access to the main areas of Golem and the beach. Suitable for summer vacations, seasonal rental, or year-round living.
For more information or a property visit, contact us.