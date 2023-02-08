  1. Realting.com
UAE, Dubai , Office No. 2801 - 2903, API Trio Towers, Novotel Hotel - Sheikh Zayed Rd
Real estate agency
2011
Русский
New buildings
See all 8 new buildings
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2023
Real estate agency: Address Property

DISCOVER KEMPINSKI FLOATING PALACE

Kempinski Floating Palace is a floating luxury hotel that offers a unique experience.

From fine dining to shopping center and inclusive amenities, the hotel guaranteed a prestigious stay for visitors and investors.

Away from the distractions of the city, Sea Palace offers serenity in the heart of Dubai.

The Kempinski Floating Palace is committed to creating a lifetime of memories on the water beyond what you can imagine.

The Sea Palace will be constituted mainly of 156 Rooms, some of which are Royal Suites, Deluxe Rooms and 6 of our favorite Luxury Penthouse with private pools.

The Luxury experience will also include mul- tinational fine dining restaurants, 5 star Spa treatments in addition to Fitness area and a luxury shopping center.

Investors and visitors will also enjoy their stay while keeping their busi- ness at hand, since the resort will have meeting and conference rooms.

Luxury seekers and business lovers will enjoy investing in a vacation that will bring out the Fiji feel in the mid of the Middle East.

Kempinski Floating Palace will proudly host a wide range of activities for sea lovers with stunning views of the sea and winding spacious areas.

SEA ESCAPE

Located in the richness of Dubai. The Kempinski Floaring Palace will enable visitors to wake up within serenity and tranquility

of the sea and the city at the same time.

 

The Kempinski Floating Palace will be constituted of 4 blocks combined under a Pyramid.

All 4 blocks will be connected from the second floor.

With a wide range of room choices, visitors and investors will be able to enjoy 6 room types each with very refined and luxurious details.

 

At Kempinski we made sure the experience is one of a kind as we paid the best attention to details on the interior and architectural aspects. From floor titles, to furniture to indoor and outdoor lighting Sea Palace will make sure you’ll feel embedded with luxury at the midst of the oceans. The interior of rooms will be spacious enough to be verified and can be managed by multinational hotel chains.

Dubai, UAE
Real estate agency: Address Property

DYNAMIC DUBAI

Dubai, one of the seven emirates of the UAE, has become a cosmopolitan city in less than half a century, making it one of the most important commercial and cultural hubs in the gulf, and one of the most exciting places in the world to live. It is home to the port of Jebel Ali, the world’s largest man-made harbour and the region’s largest port: Dubai International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the world and Emirates, one of the largest airlines in the world.

Famed for its architectural superlatives, including the world’s first 7-star hotel with the Burj Al Arab, the 8th wonder of the world with the Palm Jumeirah, the world’s longest driver-less metro with the Dubai Metro, the world’s largest shopping mall with the Dubai Mall, and the world’s tallest building with the Burj Khalifa, Dubai is continuing on a course of unprecedented accomplishments following its win of the international bid to host the World Expo in 2020.

UNRIVALLED LOCATION

The buzzing Dubai Marina is one of Dubai’s most sought-after districts. The location of Marina Gate within this vibrant community is enviable. Recreational Activities and Conveniences situated at the gateway to the world’s largest man-made Marina, the development has direct access to Marina Walk – the most established part of the Marina district. You can go for a leisurely night time stroll or a morning jog around the entire perimeter of the water’s edge. You can grab your favourite coffee or rent a bicycle. If you get tired of being on land, you can hop on and off a water-taxi with an all-day ticket and enjoy a boat ride around the World Islands, Burj Al Arab or the skyline of the Marina. Alternatively you can also hire a yacht and spend the day fishing. Retail and Restaurants Food lovers can visit restaurants serving every type of cuisine and shopaholics can enjoy the market stalls and shops dotting the entire Marina walk. Five star hotels such as the Grosvenor House, Marriott and Westin are at a walking distance from Marina Gate Residences. Accessibility Positioned close to the bridge that connects the island to the mainland on its northern side, the property provides easy access and parking for residents. Public Transportation Options Public transportation within the Marina is world class. In addition to the very easily available taxis and limousines, at Marina Gate you are at less than 5 minutes walk from the tram station. The tram is your ideal mode of transportation if you want to enjoy the bustling JBR promenade and its countless attractions. The development is also located very close to the Marina Metro station. The metro is the fastest way to travel to your favourite malls or other far off destinations within the city.

INTRODUCING THE RESIDENCES

AT MARINA GATE Marking the northern entrance to the towering Dubai Marina community, The Residences at Marina Gate is a triumvirate of residential towers at the original gateway to Dubai Marina. Marina Gate has been conceptualized with great attention to detail. In keeping with needs of the residents, the building integrates all its functions into a sequence of inviting spaces, which permit a proper progression from public to private areas, from active to quiet uses, and from utilitarian functions to presentation areas. The scenic podium levels will house a retail colonnade, villas and sports clubs coupled with tree-lined communal spaces and infinity pools to complete the contemporary facade.

BREATHTAKING VIEWS

The Residences at Marina Gate will offer stunning, uninterrupted waterfront vistas and invigorate the architectural landscape by creating a spectacular addition to the Dubai Marina skyline.

THE RESIDENCES Designed from the inside out, every apartment in The Residences at Marina Gate is planned to maximize indoor space with high ceilings and right angles, perfectly balancing the striking, modern vertical lines with inspired interior decoration. The spacious balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows offer stunning views whether you focus on the distant horizon, the city skyline or the tranquil waters of the Marina where beautiful white yachts are moored along the jetties.

RETAIL AT MARINA GATE

 The retail colonnade has been designed to create a lively, active connection with the rest of the community without compromising the privacy and seclusion of the residents. Connected walkways to over 50 retail outlets offer a wide range of conveniences and recreational amenities including a supermarket, gym, salons and sports facilities located on the ground and mezzanine levels.

AMENITIES MARINA GATE I  

Breathtaking infinity pool with temperature control

 Children’s pool area ¡ Spectacular dual level gymnasium overlooking the Marina

 Championship level, illuminated squash and paddle tennis courts

 8 high-speed elevators with a dedicated service elevator

 Direct access loading dock for hassle-free moving in

 Dedicated security with integrated CCTV coverage

 24 hours concierge services

Secure resident parking

 Ample visitor parking

AMENITIES MARINA GATE II

Lounge pool with temperature control 

Children’s pool area

Spectacular dual level gymnasium with steam & sauna facilities

Full-sized basketball court

9 high-speed elevators with a dedicated service elevator

Direct access loading dock for hassle-free moving in

Dedicated security with integrated CCTV coverage 

24 hours concierge services

Secure resident parking 

Ample visitor parking.

Dubai, UAE
Real estate agency: Address Property

THE EXPRESSION OF INFINITUDE

The Sterling by OMNIYAT is a luxury residential development consisting of 2 stunning twin towers located in the heart of Dubai, nestled between the Burj Khalifa District and the Dubai Water Canal.

With a facade featuring a matte silver finish, the Sterling’s platinum twin towers stand out as the gems of Dubai, mirroring the life of the city and glistening with its lights and stars in the darkness of night.

OWNERSHIP

Freehold

PROJECT FEATURES

• Twin towers called East House and West House

• 5 minutes walking distance from The Dubai Mall and 3 minutes from the Dubai Water Canal promenade

• 15 minutes from Dubai International Airport

• Easy access to Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road and Emirates Road

• Grand arrival experience

• High quality finishes in common areas and the internal areas

• Stunning views of the Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai

• A community development with twin towers, loft units, and a limited collection of spacious garden units, a luxurious rarity in the Burj Khalifa District

• 3 passenger elevators and 1 service elevator per tower

• Dedicated amenities for each tower

UNIT FEATURES

 • Elevators are located in the corner so privacy and serenity is maintained

• Spacious apartments

• High ceiling of 3m in the full apartment

• Marble flooring in the full apartment

• Feature marble walls in the kitchen and master bathroom

• Full height double glazing with German Wicona lift and slide façade system

• Large terraces with glass balustrades and direct access from living and bedrooms

• No columns or obstructive structures in the interiors

• Bespoke crafted and fitted wardrobes and walk-in closets with integrated lighting and full height mirrors

• High quality European appliances - Siemens gas cooktop, Siemens gas oven, SMEG integrated fridge / freezer, SMEG integrated dishwasher, SMEG integrated rangehood

• Contemporary Italian kitchen featuring Quartz benchtops with breakfast bar

• Bagno Design sanitaryware

• Vanity counter with double sinks

• Master bathroom equipped with rain shower and bath

• Home automation system enabled with lighting, air conditioning, curtains and AV

• Residences are fully pre-wired for high-speed internet and phone

AMENITIES PER TOWER

• 24-hour concierge, security, and valet services

• 30 metre outdoor swimming pool with wet deck lounge

• 2 beautifully landscaped gardens with seating and entertaining zones

• Multipurpose room opening onto the podium garden

• Full equipped gym & changing room

PARKING

• Studio - 1 parking space

•1 bedroom - 1 parking space

• 2 bedrooms - 1 parking space

• 3 bedrooms - 2-3 parking spaces*

• 4 bedrooms - 2-3 parking spaces*

• Penthouse - 4-6 parking spaces*

• Garden units - 1 parking spaces

• Lofts - 1 parking spaces

• Townhouses - 2-3 parking spaces*

 

* Subject to apartment size

Qatar, Qatar
Real estate agency: Address Property

DUBAI HILLS

Discover a unique blend of elegantly-planned neighbourhoods crafted around a magnificent 18-hole championship golf course. As the largest development of its kind in the region, Dubai Hills Estate is an aspirational city within a city that will transform the way you live. Based on studies by KPMG and American National Association of Realtors, golf course proximity can boost property value by as much as 20%.

COLLECTIVE 2.0

BUILDING CONNECTIONS, BROADENING HORIZONS.

One and two bedroom apartments overlooking the bustling Dubai Hills Boulevard. Following the tremendous success of Collective (460 units sold in one day), Collective 2.0 will cater to millennials of Dubai with a collaborative and social setting, extraordinary amenities and places to work, study or just hang out. Only minutes away from Dubai Hills Park and Dubai Hills Mall.

DUBAI HILLS BOULEVARD

The Dubai Hills Boulevard runs along the length of Dubai Hills Estate linking key destinations such as the retail, parks, hospitals, schools and residential communities. Striking a perfect balance between timeless and contemporary design, the boulevard is brightly adorned with art installations, pop-up retail and lush flowering trees creating a comfortable shaded environment. A true urban oasis within the city, this is where the world comes to connect.

DUBAI HILLS MALL

 Enjoy 2 million square feet of retail indulgence spread out over two floors. Set to attract visitors from far and wide, Dubai Hills Mall is home to over 650 retail and F&B outlets including entertainment outlets, a Cineplex and hypermarket.

DUBAI HILLS PARK

Stretching across 180,000 square metres – the size of 30 football fields, this verdant green space is your new haven in which to relax, unwind and explore activities that nourish the mind, body and soul.

ENTRANCE

CASUAL CONCIERGE SERVICE

Reception desks are a thing of the past. Collective 2.0’s reception area is designed to make you feel like you’ve arrived home, while the friendly Concierge is there to make both you and your guests welcome and at ease.

INTERIOR DESIGN

TRENDY COOLINTERIORS

Come home to a unique and inspiring setting. Collective 2.0’s apartments buck the mainstream interior design trends by embracing cosy industrial chic. With partitions that allow your bedroom to spill onto the living room, enjoy plenty of space for friends, fun and laughter. Step onto your balcony and lap up the views of the Downtown Dubai skyline.

AMENITIES

SPACES TO SPREAD YOUR WINGS

Start your day with an energising workout at one of the fully[1]equipped gyms. Head to the library to get some work done, then unwind at the game area, cinema room or the outdoor lounge. Take a refreshing dip in the pool, then head down to the collaborative space to catch up with your neighbours and friends.

Dubai, UAE
Real estate agency: Address Property

BE PART OF DUBAI’S FUTURE

Say hello to your future at Emaar South.

Live in a new community that supports your visions, where you can be an innovator and achieve your

ambitions.

AN IDEAL LOCATION

7 MINUTES’

drive to Al Maktoum International Airport

10 MINUTES’

drive to District 2020: the future vision of Expo 2020 Dubai

20 MINUTES’

drive to Dubai Marina

30 MINUTES’

drive to Downtown Dubai

50 MINUTES’

drive to Abu Dhabi

 

A FUTURE OF ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES

Following five sold-out phases comes the sixth phase of Dubai’s most    in-demand villas.

Expo Golf Villas 6 comprises elegant three and four-bedroom luxury villas, with District 2020,

the future vision of the Expo 2020 Dubai site, on your doorstep, along with an 18-hole championship

golf course, lush green parks, and world-class amenities.

 

A LIFESTYLE IN PERFECT BALANCE

Nestled among beautifully landscaped greens and situated alongside an expansive district park

and driving range, with the UAE’s first 15-minute city, District 2020, just moments away – Expo

Golf Villas are the ideal home for those who seek a balanced lifestyle.

 

IMMERSED IN NATURE

Each elegant villa has floor-to-ceiling windows that amplifies the beautiful views of the inviting shared

spaces, lush parks and pristine green lawns. Generous private balconies bring you even closer to nature.

 

MODERN DESIGN

Come home to your exquisitely modern villa. Defined by the simplicity of form and clean architectural

lines – each three and four-bedroom villa offers the perfect blend of elegance and sophistication.

 

GOLF  COURSE

Perfect your game at the 18-hole championship golf course.

  • Pristine Fairways
  • Immaculately Manicured Greens
  • Clubhouse
  • World-class Facilities
  • Dining Experiences
1 2
Our agents in UAE
