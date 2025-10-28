  1. Realting.com
Urban Vista Real Estate

United Arab Emirates, Dubai
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2020
On the platform
3 years 1 month
Languages
English, Русский
Website
www.urbanvista.ae
About the agency

Urban Vista Real Estate is a boutique luxury brokerage specializing in Dubai’s most prestigious addresses. We offer discreet, personalized service and exclusive access to exceptional homes and investment opportunities.

Services

 

Our Services

  • Luxury Property Sales – Exclusive apartments, villas, and penthouses across Dubai’s prime locations.

  • Off-Plan Investments – Access to high-return developments and curated project launches.

  • Property Leasing – Premium rental management for landlords and tenants.

  • Asset & Portfolio Advisory – Tailored investment strategies for local and international clients.

  • Property Management – Full-service care for your real estate assets, ensuring value and peace of mind.

  • Market Consultation – Expert insights and valuations backed by up-to-date market intelligence.

Working time
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in United Arab Emirates
Elina Pituscan
Elina Pituscan
5 properties
