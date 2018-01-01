Top Address Real Estate

  1. Realting.com
UAE, Объединенные Арабские Эмираты, Дубай, Бизнес Бэй, Прайм Тауэр, офис №2504. индекс 14820
Real estate agency
English, Русский
topaddress.ae
The United Arab Emirates has recently become a serious tourist destination in the Middle East and attracts thousands of investors every year who wish to put their money into one of the fastest growing countries. Statistics show that most private capital is invested in real estate. The reasons why investors decide to buy real estate in the UAE can be very different, but one thing is clear – the demand for real estate in the Emirates is constantly growing, and with it, so are prices, which makes investment in apartments and houses a profitable and, most importantly, a safe option to preserve and increase your capital.

The real estate agency Top Address is ready to help you choose the right property. Our agency works both directly with the developer and in the secondary market. Top Address specialists are confidently oriented towards the real estate market in the UAE, know its real prices, the features of the country's districts and individual properties, infrastructure-related specifics and everything else that customers need to make balanced and economically sound decisions.

With our help, you have a real chance to buy Dubai real estate whose price will be increasing soon. By contacting the "Top Address" agency, you will save time and money by choosing the precise property that will meet 100% of your needs with the help of our agent.

Why Top Address?
no commission
interest-free installment plan
directly from developers
long-distance transactions possible
bitcoin purchase allowed
we work in Russian, English, Arabic, Chinese, Tatar and Uzbek,
we provide a personal assistant in Dubai

Roksalana
Roksalana
87 properties
