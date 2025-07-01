Residential complex New residential complex Passo with a wellness center, panoramic pools and roof-top gardens, 250 meters from the beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE

Passo is a project, inspired by the sea and nature, which is located on the iconic Palm Jumeirah in Dubai. Here, lines between architecture, nature and emotional comfort are blured, creating the unique environment for life, full of beauty, sense and feeling of sweetness and light. Residential spaces - from stylish apartments with 1-4 bedrooms to exclusive penthouses and mansions - offer carefully thought-out layouts, where refined materials, space and light blend into the ideal balance of comfort, coziness and sophisticated taste. High ceilings, open-plan layouts, natural materials and designer contrasts create the atmosphere, where you'd like to live, and spacious terraces, private gardens, panoramic swimming pools and direct access to the beach turn every home into the real coastal oasis. For families, there are cozy kids' playgrounds, family pools, shady lawns, waterfront sitting areas, a wellness center, as well as private libraries and social clubs.

The project includes just 5 luxury penthouses with 4 and 5 bedrooms, independent entrances, private elevators, panoramic and breathtaking views of the sea, Palm Jumeirah and cityscape. 6 independent mansions, inspired by the yacht architecture shapes, are also available. Every home has a private parking space for 3 cars, a private elevator and a landscaped plot passing into the beach. The interiors feature spacious living rooms opening to the garden, designer kitchens, secluded lounge areas, terraces and master suites with private lounge areas and breathtaking views.

Amenities:

roof-top gardens

panoramic swimming pools

wellness center

cinema

library

kids' playground

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2029.

Payment plan: 60/40.

Nakheel Mall - 12 minutes

Dubai Marina - 13 minutes

Downtown Dubai/Burj Khalifa - 25 minutes

Dubai International Airport - 35 minutes

Al Maktoum Airport - 35 minutes

Location and nearby infrastructure