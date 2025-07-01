Residential complex New residential complex Sobha Central the Serene with swimming pools, lounge areas and a park, directly on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, UAE

The Serene is a new architectural masterpiece, embodying the idea of harmonious balance between the rhythm of the megapolis and cozy serenity. Every morning begins with the inspiring horizon and every evening ends with the lights of the city, which never sleeps.

The Serene includes 6 residential towers, connected by the communal infrastructure zone with everything necessary for life, work, recreation and shopping. The project offers not just apartments, but stylish and carefully thought-out spaces with 1-2 bedrooms, of 46-81 m2. On the podium level, there is a large urban park with lounge, walking and sports areas. Spacious landscaped spaces create the atmosphere of seclusion and freshness in the heart of the city. Modern fitness rooms, sports grounds and swimming pools, where you can relax after a busy day, are waiting for you. Covered lounge areas and gyms allow to go in for sports at any time of year, and various outdoor lounge areas make every day remarkable.

Amenities:

swimming pools

fitness center

gym

park

lounge areas

Completion - 4th quarter of 2029.

Payment plan: 60/40

Features of the flats

Appliances are included in the price (dishwasher, washing machine, fridge, oven, hood)

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located on Sheikh Zayed Road, in the heart of the business and cultural life of the city. The location commands panoramic views of the landmarks - Jumeirah Islands, Dubai Marina, Bluewaters and the iconic The Palm.

Particular attention should be given to the transport accessibility: there is a direct access to the main SZR highway from the podium second floor of the complex, and Jebel Ali metro station is a few minutes walk away, making getting around the city quick and comfortable.