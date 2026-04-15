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Garant Nedvizhimost

Belarus, Minsk
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
8 years 1 month
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
garantiruem.by/
Working time
Open now
We are on social networks
About the agency

The real estate agency «Garant Real Estate» LLC is one of the largest real estate agencies in Minsk.

Every day, our specialists help people find profitable and safe solutions to all problems related to the sale, purchase, and rental of real estate.

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