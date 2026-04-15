Garant Nedvizhimost

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An agency created to solve our customers problems, working solely on the basis of customer needs. You want — we achieve. Our goal is to reach the harmony of your thoughts in our performance. A person can master many aspects of life on their own, many things can be decided on their own, witho…
Brest real estate agency REALITY. We adhere to the “Home Agency” principle, aiming to do our best to satisfy our clients, sellers, and buyers of properties in Brest and the Brest region. We recognize the value of each customer. Our company does not support the principles of real estate agenc…
“Center of Real Estate Services “Capital Apartments ”LLC has a team of highly qualified specialists whose competence, many years expertise and professionalism enables to solve matters of any complexity level. Our specialists provide services in the real estate business for 8 years, 60 perce…
Your luck begins with us! We set new standards for the purchase and sale of housing in the secondary market of Belarus! Our main priority is to provide the client with a full range of services related to the purchase of real estate. We do not just sell square meters, we offer care as a servi…