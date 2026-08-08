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ZAO ALTERNATIVA Brest

Belarus, Brest
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
6 years 2 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
a-brest.by/
Working time
Closed now
We are on social networks
About the agency

Planning to move? We are ready to help you! Nowadays, it is very difficult to find really good property that will meet all the stated requirements. Often, due to a lack of real estate experience, one can miss out on worthwhile housing options and be content with the optimal options. We organize moves from any part of Belarus to Brest and neighbouring countries. We will provide all appropriate support with the purchase of apartments, houses, villas, and commercial real estate. In our company, customers will see comfortable apartments at affordable prices, cosy homes in the city and countryside, as well as modern office space. Working with our agency, you will not have to worry about property choice. Our experienced professionals will quickly select the best option. Just contact the "ALTERNATIVE Brest" real estate agency, and soon your dreams will come true. Find more information on our website www.a-brest.by. We serve your comfort!

Services

Our structure Apartment Department is an impressive database of apartments, free pre-sale advice, real estate appraisal, client works, and compilation of options for the exchange. Land Department specializes in sales and registration of land, private houses, cottages, garden houses and summer houses, variants compilation and advice to potential clients. Department of non-housing stock offers a full range of transaction services, commercial real estate leasing.

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