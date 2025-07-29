  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Chas Pik

Chas Pik

Belarus, Minsk
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
3 years 5 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
www.chaspik.by/
About the agency

This is what you need to know about us: The Chas-Pik (Rush-Hour) real estate agency is, first of all, made out of people who respect and love their work. Of course, it is important that the team began to form in 1995 and the Chas-Pik brand itself is over 20 years old. We have gone through a lot over the years, gained invaluable experience and knowledge. But our most important distinguishing feature from other fellow competitors is a humane attitude towards our customers and, of course, our level of professionalism. According to my long-term observations, service consumers can sometimes forgive an agent for a cold attitude towards themselves personally. But no one will be satisfied with indifference to a matter that always requires creative solutions. I once asked one of the oldest employees of our agency about the secret to his success, and he answered: “I always think about the problems of the client, what I can do that he cannot do himself. And then the money will come." Today, this principle is the basis for our work with each client. By the way, it is beneficial to sincerely care about the interests of the client. The Chas-Pik agency's revenue is 70 percent based on secondary referrals and recommendations. Of course, it is not modest of us to praise ourselves, but I am convinced that if the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Belarus had not canceled the competition for the best agency, our team, as before, would have won this prestigious award.

Agencies nearby
BiznesHaus
Belarus, Minsk
Residential property 5
Leave a request
OOO Bir Bay
Belarus, Minsk
New buildings 1 Residential property 5
BIR.BY. REAL ESTATE FROM THE DEVELOPER IN THE BEST RESIDENTIAL COMPLEXES OF MINSK! Acquisition of prestigious real estate in a comfortable and developed area with infrastructure necessary for a happy and comfortable life is in walking distance - a joyful event in everyone's life. Real est…
Leave a request
Garant Nedvizhimost
Belarus, Liesnia
Residential property 413 Сommercial property 35 Long-term rental 144 Lands 53
The real estate agency «Garant Real Estate» LLC is one of the largest real estate agencies in Minsk. Every day, our specialists help people find profitable and safe solutions to all problems related to the sale, purchase, and rental of real estate.
Leave a request
Agentstvo nedvizhimosti KUB
Belarus, Minsk
Company's year of foundation 2018
Residential property 25 Сommercial property 2 Lands 1
An agency created to solve our customers problems, working solely on the basis of customer needs. You want — we achieve. Our goal is to reach the harmony of your thoughts in our performance. A person can master many aspects of life on their own, many things can be decided on their own, witho…
Leave a request
LuckyFish
Belarus, Pliuski sielski Saviet
New buildings 1 Residential property 1 Short-term rental 1
LuckyFish is a country complex on the shores of Lake Snuda.We are located in the Braslav Lakes National Park.LuckyFish welcomes guests all year round.We have everything for your comfortable rest
Leave a request
Back Leave a request
Realting.com
Go