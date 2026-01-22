Hotel Investment Apartment Amani Melasti — Sunset Suite

📊 Investment Apartment Amani Melasti — Sunset Suite
Higher yield | Faster payback | Management by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Melasti Beach, Uluwatu
📈 Investment Highlights
Price: 159,900 USD
Expected yield: 11–14% per annum
Projected payback period: 7–8 years
Unit type: Sunset Suite — category with increased rental demand
Floor: 4
Project completion: Q2 2027
Ownership structure: Leasehold 30 + 30 years
🔑 Why This Unit Stands Out
Sunset orientation provides a higher average daily rate.
4th floor offers an optimal balance of view and liquidity.
Suite category attracts mid- to high-budget tourists.
Strong resale potential after project completion.
🏨 Income Model
Professional international hotel management.
Centralized rental program with stable occupancy.
Passive income without owner involvement.
Branded operation reduces seasonal and operational risks.
📍 Location
Melasti Beach is one of the most visited coastal areas in southern Bali.
Uluwatu demonstrates consistent real estate value growth and strong tourist flow.
💼 Purchase Terms
Down payment: 25–30%
Installment plan: quarterly, over 6 quarters
🛡 Legal Security
Project has passed Due Diligence.
Land and construction documents available upon request.
Transaction supported by an international real estate broker.
Leave a commen t and I will send the financial model and yield calculation.