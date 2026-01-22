  1. Realting.com
Hotel Investment Apartment Amani Melasti — Sunset Suite

Ungasan, Indonesia
$159,900
$4,997/m²
ID: 33236
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Ungasan

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

📊 Investment Apartment Amani Melasti — Sunset Suite 

Higher yield | Faster payback | Management by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Melasti Beach, Uluwatu

 📈 Investment Highlights

Price: 159,900 USD

Expected yield: 11–14% per annum

Projected payback period: 7–8 years

Unit type: Sunset Suite — category with increased rental demand

Floor: 4

Project completion: Q2 2027

Ownership structure: Leasehold 30 + 30 years

 

🔑 Why This Unit Stands Out

Sunset orientation provides a higher average daily rate.

4th floor offers an optimal balance of view and liquidity.

Suite category attracts mid- to high-budget tourists.

Strong resale potential after project completion.

 

🏨 Income Model

Professional international hotel management.

Centralized rental program with stable occupancy.

Passive income without owner involvement.

Branded operation reduces seasonal and operational risks.

 

📍 Location

Melasti Beach is one of the most visited coastal areas in southern Bali.

Uluwatu demonstrates consistent real estate value growth and strong tourist flow.

 

💼 Purchase Terms

Down payment: 25–30%

Installment plan: quarterly, over 6 quarters

 

🛡 Legal Security

Project has passed Due Diligence.

Land and construction documents available upon request.

Transaction supported by an international real estate broker.

Leave a commen t and I will send the financial model and yield calculation.

Ungasan, Indonesia
Hotel Investment Apartment Amani Melasti — Sunset Suite
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$159,900
