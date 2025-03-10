  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Satellite Estate

Satellite Estate

Indonesia, Lesser Sunda Islands
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
1 year 4 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 03:48
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Minsk)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
My partners
2 developers
Our agents in Indonesia
Elena Vladich
Elena Vladich
182 properties
Margarita Gelenidze
Margarita Gelenidze
Agencies nearby
BNBPROFITS
Indonesia, Badung
Residential property 465 Сommercial property 6 Lands 29
Alex and Mark are Vacation Rental entrepreneurs and expats living in Bali for over a decade. Back in 2018 they founded bnbprofits to bring a fresh perspective to Bali's Real Estate market. They are constantly implementing latest IT solutions to deliver a truly remarkable experience for their…
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Languages
English
Back Leave a request
Realting.com
Go