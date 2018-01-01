New residence Maison with swimming pools close to the downtown, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah Lake Towers, known as Verde by Sobha.
Amenities & Facilities;
3 Bedroom
4 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 1,646 Sqft
Store area
Maid room
Powder room
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Dining & Retail outlet
Gym
Swimming pool
Health care centre
Kid’s play area
Leisure & park area
Restaurant & Cafe
Beach access
Green surrounding
Gym
Supermarket & Shopping mall
Community Hall
Jogging, Running & Cycling tracks
Sitting area
Water activity
Fitness centre
Yoga & Meditation area
Barbeque area
Meeting room
Locations Nearby;
Dubai Marina – 10 mins
Jumeirah Beach Residence – 15 mins
Downtown Dubai – 20 mins
Dubai International Airport – 25 mins
Al Maktoum International Airport – 30 mins
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients 1 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as DG1 Living Tower by Dar Al Arkan
Key Highlights;
Prime location at Business Bay in Dubai
Famous landmarks & location in proximity
Close to Burj Khalifa & Downtown Dubai
Surrounded by Dubai Canal & Pristine nearby attractions
Amenities & Facilities;
1 Bedroom
2 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 947 Sqft
Powder room
Walk-in-closet
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Swimming pool
Barbeque area
Gym
Dining & Retail outlet
Restaurant & Cafe
Fitness centre
Jogging, Running & Cycling track
Kid’s play area
Supermarket & Shopping area
Park & leisure area
Spa & Sauna room
Institute & School
Yoga & Meditation
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
We offer apartments with balconies and a panoramic view of the city.
The residence features shops and restaurants, landscaped green areas, a kids' play room, swimming pools for children and adults, a parking, around-the-clock security.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Highway - 1 minute
Metro station - 1 minute
Shopping mall - 7 minutes
Dubai Marina - 10 minutes
Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
International airport - 15 minutes
Business Bay - 25 minutes