  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. New residence Maison with swimming pools close to the downtown, JVC, Dubai, UAE

New residence Maison with swimming pools close to the downtown, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€174,615
;
6
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with parking spaces.

The residence features a kids' pool and a playground, a garden, a large swimming pool, a gym, a parking.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Kitchen appliances (built-in hob, dishwasher, built-in microwave, built-in fridge, washing machine)
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Mall of Emirates - 15 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 20 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 25 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Apartamenty v populyarnom rayone ostrova
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from
€232,111
Residential complex Park Horizon
Dubai, UAE
from
€512,066
Residential quarter MARINA GATE
Dubai, UAE
from
€450,000
Apartment building FashionZ Residences
Dubai, UAE
from
€342,853
Residential complex Gardenia Bay
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from
€203,172
You are viewing
New residence Maison with swimming pools close to the downtown, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€174,615
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building 3BR-Verde-Prime Location
Apartment building 3BR-Verde-Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,07M
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah Lake Towers, known as Verde by Sobha. Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,646 Sqft Store area Maid room Powder room Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Dining & Retail outlet Gym Swimming pool Health care centre Kid’s play area Leisure & park area Restaurant & Cafe Beach access Green surrounding Gym Supermarket & Shopping mall Community Hall Jogging, Running & Cycling tracks Sitting area Water activity Fitness centre Yoga & Meditation area Barbeque area Meeting room Locations Nearby; Dubai Marina – 10 mins Jumeirah Beach Residence – 15 mins Downtown Dubai – 20 mins Dubai International Airport – 25 mins Al Maktoum International Airport – 30 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 1BR | DG1 Living Tower | Dar Al Arkan
Apartment building 1BR | DG1 Living Tower | Dar Al Arkan
Dubai, UAE
from
€642,000
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients 1 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as DG1 Living Tower by Dar Al Arkan Key Highlights; Prime location at Business Bay in Dubai Famous landmarks & location in proximity Close to Burj Khalifa & Downtown Dubai Surrounded by Dubai Canal & Pristine nearby attractions Amenities & Facilities; 1 Bedroom 2 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 947 Sqft Powder room Walk-in-closet Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Barbeque area Gym Dining & Retail outlet Restaurant & Cafe Fitness centre Jogging, Running & Cycling track Kid’s play area Supermarket & Shopping area Park & leisure area Spa & Sauna room Institute & School Yoga & Meditation For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Modern residence Amber with swimming pools and restaurants near a highway and a metro station, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern residence Amber with swimming pools and restaurants near a highway and a metro station, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€370,256
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with balconies and a panoramic view of the city. The residence features shops and restaurants, landscaped green areas, a kids' play room, swimming pools for children and adults, a parking, around-the-clock security. Completion - 4th quarter of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Highway - 1 minute Metro station - 1 minute Shopping mall - 7 minutes Dubai Marina - 10 minutes Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes International airport - 15 minutes Business Bay - 25 minutes
Realting.com
Go