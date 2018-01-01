Modern Elbrus Residence with a swimming pool close to Jumeirah Beach, JVT, Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you studio apartment, located in JVC, known as Levanto by ORO 24.
Key Highlights;
- Great choice of amenities & facilities
- Sunken seating in the pool
- Open cinema on the rooftop
- Indoor virtual Golf like facilities
Amenities & Facilities;
- Studio
- 1 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 480 Sqft
- Balcony / Terrace
- Sunken seat
- Swimming pool
- Cabanas
- Cinema
- Kid's play area
- Party Hall
- Lift, Lobby & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Health care centre
- Squash
- Jacuzzi
- Chess area
- Multimedia gaming zone
- Bowling alley
- Billiards
- Jogging, Running & Cycling track
- Indoor golfing zone
- Business centre & library
- Table Tennis
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Restaurant & Cafe
- School & Institute
- Fitness centre
- Yoga & Meditation area
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 3 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Ahad Residence by Ahad Group
Amenities & Facilities;
3 Bedroom
4 Bath
Unfurnished
Powder room
Laundry area
Maid room
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Barbeque area
Swimming pool
Gym
Health care centre
Green surrounding
Kid’s play area
Restaurant & Cafe
Dining & Retail outlet
Supermarket & Shopping area
Garden & Park
Spa & Sauna room
Sports court
Hospital
Community Hall
Fitness centre
Jogging, Running & Cycling track
Fitness centre
Valet parking
Concierge services
Location Nearby;
Burj Khalifa – 05 mins
Dubai Mall – 05 mins
Mall Of Emirates – 10 mins
Dubai International Airport – 15 mins
Palm Jumeirah – 20 mins
Burj Al Arab – 20 mins
Dubai Marina – 20 mins
Al Maktoum International Airport – 40 mins
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Arjan, known as Samana Skyros by Samana Developers
Payment Plan;
Down Payment – 15%
Easy Installment – 60%
1st Installment – 10%
2nd – Installment – 05%
3rd Installment – 10%
Amenities & Facilities;
1 Bedroom
2 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 1,339 Sqft
Powder room
Dressing / Wardrobe
Private pool
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Swimming pool
Gym
Barbeque area
Dining & Retail outlet
Kid’s play area
Leisure & Park
Jogging, Running & Cycling track
Shopping & Supermarket
Spa & Sauna room
Fitness centre
School & Institute
Sports court
Landscaped gardens
Outdoor recreational areas
Nearby Neighbourhood;
Dubai Science Park – 1.2Km
Motor City – 2.4Km
Villa Lantana – 1.5Km
Studio City – 2.5Km
