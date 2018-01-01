Modern Elbrus Residence with a swimming pool close to Jumeirah Beach, JVT, Dubai, UAE

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
from
€255,183
;
10
About the complex

We offer furnished apartments with a panoramic view.

The residence features a gym, a kids' playground, a swimming pool.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Jumeirah Beach - 10 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
  • Mall of Emirates - 17 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
Other complexes
Apartment building Studio | Levanto | ORO 24
Apartment building Studio | Levanto | ORO 24
Dubai, UAE
from
€120,000
Completion date: 2025
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you studio apartment, located in JVC, known as Levanto by ORO 24. Key Highlights; - Great choice of amenities & facilities - Sunken seating in the pool - Open cinema on the rooftop - Indoor virtual Golf like facilities   Amenities & Facilities; - Studio  - 1 Bath - Unfurnished - BUA; 480 Sqft  - Balcony / Terrace  - Sunken seat - Swimming pool - Cabanas  - Cinema  - Kid's play area - Party Hall - Lift, Lobby & Waiting area - Reception area - Health care centre - Squash  - Jacuzzi  - Chess area - Multimedia gaming zone - Bowling alley  - Billiards - Jogging, Running & Cycling track  - Indoor golfing zone - Business centre & library  - Table Tennis  - Supermarket & Shopping area - Dining & Retail outlet - Restaurant & Cafe - School & Institute  - Fitness centre  - Yoga & Meditation area    For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at  Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284  
Apartment building 3BR | Ahad Residence | Prime Location
Apartment building 3BR | Ahad Residence | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€768,000
Completion date: 2023
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 3 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Ahad Residence by Ahad Group Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Unfurnished Powder room Laundry area Maid room Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Health care centre Green surrounding Kid’s play area Restaurant & Cafe Dining & Retail outlet Supermarket & Shopping area Garden & Park Spa & Sauna room Sports court Hospital Community Hall Fitness centre Jogging, Running & Cycling track Fitness centre Valet parking Concierge services Location Nearby; Burj Khalifa – 05 mins Dubai Mall – 05 mins Mall Of Emirates – 10 mins Dubai International Airport – 15 mins Palm Jumeirah – 20 mins Burj Al Arab – 20 mins Dubai Marina – 20 mins Al Maktoum International Airport – 40 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 1BR | Samana Skyros | Offplan
Apartment building 1BR | Samana Skyros | Offplan
Dubai, UAE
from
€278,000
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Arjan, known as Samana Skyros by Samana Developers Payment Plan; Down Payment – 15% Easy Installment – 60% 1st Installment – 10% 2nd – Installment – 05% 3rd Installment – 10% Amenities & Facilities; 1 Bedroom 2 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,339 Sqft Powder room Dressing / Wardrobe Private pool Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area Dining & Retail outlet Kid’s play area Leisure & Park Jogging, Running & Cycling track Shopping & Supermarket Spa & Sauna room Fitness centre School & Institute Sports court Landscaped gardens Outdoor recreational areas Nearby Neighbourhood; Dubai Science Park – 1.2Km Motor City – 2.4Km Villa Lantana – 1.5Km Studio City – 2.5Km For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 2828
