  2. United Arab Emirates
  Residential complex New VELOS Residence with a swimming pool, a co-working space and fitness areas close to highways, Motor City, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New VELOS Residence with a swimming pool, a co-working space and fitness areas close to highways, Motor City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$219,205
;
6
ID: 26633
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2465953
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 05/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Velos Residence is a new residential project by City View Developments in Motor City, Dubai. The complex is a 30-storey tower with 408 apartments: from studios to 1- and 2-bedroom options. The building architecture is inspired by aerodynamics and racing atmosphere of Dubai Autodrome, located nearby. Completion is planned for the 1st quarter of 2028.

The design of the Velos Residence facades is made in the calm neutral palette with metal accents. The interior decoration of the apartments includes ceramic porcelain tiles with wood imitation, quartz countertops, minimalist-style sanitary ware, storage units and built-in furniture. The spaces are thought out in order to ensure ultimate functionality with visual airiness and comfort.

Amenities:

  • roof-top infinity pool
  • bar and wooden terrace
  • co-working space and yoga studio
  • indoor and outdoor fitness areas
  • paddle and basketball courts
  • outdoor cinema
  • kids' play room

Payment plan:

Studios and 1-bedroom - 40/60

2-bedroom - 35/65

Features of the flats

Turnkey kitchen and bathrooms. Built-in wardrobes. No seating furniture.

Advantages

The yield is from 6%.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is strategically located: the way to the key highways will take less than 5 minutes, and to such areas as Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai and DIFC - just 15-20 minutes. Dubai Autodrome, Miracle Garden, shopping malls and leading schools are within walking distance. Motor City offers well-developed infrastructure for comfortable life, including medical facilities, fitness centers, a golf club and convenient transport accessibility.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

