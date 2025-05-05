  1. Realting.com
  United Arab Emirates
  Dubai
  Apartment in a new building Chelsea Residences

Apartment in a new building Chelsea Residences

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$600,000
;
3 1
Address
Params
Media
ID: 25928
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finished

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Other complexes
Residential complex Aurora
Residential complex Aurora
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$196,736
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments and townhouses Eleganz close to highways, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments and townhouses Eleganz close to highways, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$554,527
We offer beautiful apartments and townhouses with panoramic views. The residence features a swimming pool, a gym, a kids' pool and a playground, a barbecue area, a landscaped garden, lounge areas. Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes Dubai Mall - 15 m…
Residential complex Luxury Downtown Residence with swimming pools in the heart of the city, Downtown Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury Downtown Residence with swimming pools in the heart of the city, Downtown Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,40M
We offer stylish furnished apartments with a panoramic view of the city. The residence features a 5-level parking, an infinity pool and an outdoor jacuzzi, a kids' pool, a gym, a children's playground, a health club, a sauna and a steam bath, shops and cafes. Facilities and equipment in the…
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications