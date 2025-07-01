  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex The best quality in Dubai

Residential complex The best quality in Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$406,000
;
17
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 28117
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Nakheel Harbour & Tower (~ 900 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Located on Sheikh Zayed Road, Sobha Central offers an exclusive address in the heart of the city. Its six iconic towers provide ideal connectivity, from private access to the nearest metro station. Enjoy unobstructed views of the cityscape from masterfully designed one- and two-bedroom apartments, created as part of a fully integrated community.

 

Departing from traditional approaches, Sobha Central offers a unique solution: a large urban park on the roof of its main podium building, offering stunning views that residents can enjoy right from their apartment windows.

 

Specially equipped office spaces and rooftop recreation areas invite socializing, relaxation, and self-fulfillment. Business centers, fitness rooms, shaded green areas, and everyday services blend harmoniously to create a community focused on living life to the fullest. From a spacious prayer hall to a modern gym, from boutique shops to a supermarket, every space promotes health, communication, and convenience, whether it's a morning workout on an exercise bike, a quick game of soccer, or a quiet moment in the meditation room.

 

The Tranquil Tower at Sobha Central occupies a special place. With unparalleled views from every window, it is designed not just for living, but for enjoying life to the fullest. Every moment here becomes special, every space inspires, and every day becomes a celebration.

 

 

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence Maison Elysee 3 with a swimming pool and a wellness club, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$289,785
Residential complex New Grand Residences with a swimming pool and a health center, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,00M
Residential complex New high-rise Sapphire Residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a co-working area near the canal and a highway, Al Safa, Dubai, UAE
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$965,012
Residential complex Volare
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$361,460
Residential complex Oakwood Residency
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$174,653
You are viewing
Residential complex The best quality in Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$406,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex High-rise complex 1st Residences with a swimming pool near a metro station, Zabeel, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise complex 1st Residences with a swimming pool near a metro station, Zabeel, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise complex 1st Residences with a swimming pool near a metro station, Zabeel, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise complex 1st Residences with a swimming pool near a metro station, Zabeel, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise complex 1st Residences with a swimming pool near a metro station, Zabeel, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex High-rise complex 1st Residences with a swimming pool near a metro station, Zabeel, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise complex 1st Residences with a swimming pool near a metro station, Zabeel, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,13M
The residence features a gym, a jogging track, an outdoor swimming pool with sunbathing areas, kids' playgrounds, a barbecue area. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within walking distance of a metro station and public transport stops, close to Sheikh Zayed Road, re…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex ORLA
Residential complex ORLA
Residential complex ORLA
Residential complex ORLA
Residential complex ORLA
Show all Residential complex ORLA
Residential complex ORLA
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$7,77M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 13
Area 397–586 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! The unique project of Orla Dorchester Collection by Omniyat is designed for those who are used to enjoying luxury and a modern lifestyle. This stunning residential complex is located on the outs…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
397.0
7,77M
Apartment 4 rooms
586.0
12,59M
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Sobha Hartland II
Residential complex Sobha Hartland II
Residential complex Sobha Hartland II
Residential complex Sobha Hartland II
Residential complex Sobha Hartland II
Show all Residential complex Sobha Hartland II
Residential complex Sobha Hartland II
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
The year of construction 2025
HOME IS WHERE HARTLAND IS Sobha Hartland II is a premium sanctuary consisting of masterfully landscaped open spaces, tree-lined walkways, and linear parks. It is a residential community merging nature with your home, where all residents enjoy exclusive access to the blue lagoon. Sobha …
Developer
Sobha Realty
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications