  United Arab Emirates
  Umm Al Quwain
  Residential complex The World's First Comprehensive Wellness Resort

Residential complex The World's First Comprehensive Wellness Resort

Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
from
$200,000
;
7
ID: 33085
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Umm al-Quwain
  • City
    Umm Al Quwain

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    14

Interior details

Security features:

  Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  Management company

About the complex

Combining luxurious living with the harmony of nature, the world’s first integrative wellness resort, offering sea-view apartments, rooftop pools, luscious gardens, and lagoon experiences. Welcome to your new life.

Location on the map

Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Education
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance

