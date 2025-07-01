  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential complex Wellington Ocean Walk

Residential complex Wellington Ocean Walk

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$607,000
BTC
7.2201442
ETH
378.4386246
USDT
600 131.4950393
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
19
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 32715
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Wellington Ocean Walk is a prestigious residential complex located on one of the islands of the Dubai Islands archipelago, offering exclusive waterfront living in the Persian Gulf. This elegant 11-story building with underground parking includes a variety of luxurious 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, as well as spacious 3-room duplexes ranging from 78 to 238 square meters. The residences stand out for their exquisite design, use of natural materials, floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows, and fully furnished interiors with smart home systems and high-end appliances. Residents enjoy private balconies or terraces, some with swimming pools and separate work areas.

 

The residential complex offers an exceptional range of amenities: a panoramic swimming pool, a private beach, a picturesque promenade, a fitness center, a spa area, a yoga space, a playground, and landscaped parks, ensuring comprehensive comfort and an active lifestyle. Located in the rapidly developing coastal area of Dubai Islands, the complex features golf courses, shops, restaurants, and excellent transport links to other areas of Dubai. Wellington Ocean Walk is a profitable investment with a return of 5 to 8% per annum. The project is scheduled for completion at the end of 2027, and flexible payment plans are available, making this property attractive to discerning buyers looking for luxury seaside living with high income potential.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Como Residences — tall residential complex by Nakheel with artificial lakes and sandy beach in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$17,57M
Residential complex MARINA STAR RESIDENCES
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$627,939
Residential quarter Ellington
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$137,000
Residence Habtoor Grand
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,00M
Apartment building Seapoint Emaar Beachfront
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$802,990
You are viewing
Residential complex Wellington Ocean Walk
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$607,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex Verdana 5
Residential complex Verdana 5
Residential complex Verdana 5
Residential complex Verdana 5
Residential complex Verdana 5
Show all Residential complex Verdana 5
Residential complex Verdana 5
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$210,760
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 10
Apartments in the premium complex Verdana 5 in the Dubai Investment Park area! Apartments in a picturesque green oasis! High-quality amenities for a comfortable life! An excellent option for family life and investment! Installment without %! Amenities: covered parking, children's pool, swim…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Samana Imperial Garden – Luxury Living Redefined in Arjan, Dubai.
Residential complex Samana Imperial Garden – Luxury Living Redefined in Arjan, Dubai.
Residential complex Samana Imperial Garden – Luxury Living Redefined in Arjan, Dubai.
Residential complex Samana Imperial Garden – Luxury Living Redefined in Arjan, Dubai.
Residential complex Samana Imperial Garden – Luxury Living Redefined in Arjan, Dubai.
Show all Residential complex Samana Imperial Garden – Luxury Living Redefined in Arjan, Dubai.
Residential complex Samana Imperial Garden – Luxury Living Redefined in Arjan, Dubai.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$231,835
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Samana Imperial Garden – Luxury Living Redefined in Arjan, Dubai. Private Pools | Flexible 8-Year Payment Plan | High ROI Potential. Project Overview: Welcome to Samana Imperial Garden, the latest luxury development by Samana Developers in the vibrant and green community of Arjan, D…
Agency
Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd
Languages
English, Deutsch
Residential complex Waterfront living! DAMAC Chelsea
Residential complex Waterfront living! DAMAC Chelsea
Residential complex Waterfront living! DAMAC Chelsea
Residential complex Waterfront living! DAMAC Chelsea
Residential complex Waterfront living! DAMAC Chelsea
Show all Residential complex Waterfront living! DAMAC Chelsea
Residential complex Waterfront living! DAMAC Chelsea
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$625,613
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Chelsea by DAMAC – Inspired by London, Rooted in Dubai. A Boutique Collection of Stylish Apartments with a British Flair. 1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments | Completion: Q4 2029 Project Overview: Chelsea by DAMAC brings the timeless elegance of London’s Chelsea district to the heart of…
Agency
Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd
Languages
English, Deutsch
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications