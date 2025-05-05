Residential complex New project IR1DIAN PARK with swimming pools and a clubhouse in the prospective area of JVC, Dubai, UAE

IR1DIAN PARK is a much-anticipated project by one of the leading developers in Jumeirah Village Circle. Object 1 rolls out the concept of a low-rise residential complex, created for those, who appreciate comfort, style, and thought-out functionality.

Located in the heart of the dynamic and prospective area of JVC, the project offers the ideal balance between rhythm of a city and coziness of a residential quarter. Modern studios, spacious apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, thought out to the last detail for maximum comfort, are waiting for you. The partly furnished apartments allow to move in quickly and to enjoy comfort with no hassle, and functional layouts create the feeling of space and freedom. The stylish residential complex will become the real island of tranquility among the hustle and bustle of the city and offers premium amenities for recreation and active lifestyle. There are swimming pools for children and adults, a modern gym with quality equipment, as well as cozy lounge areas, including an outdoor lounge space and a barbecue area, where you can spend warn evenings with your family and friends. There is also a kids' play room, where children can have fun safely. And the clubhouse will become the ideal place for communication, work and leisure time in friendly environment.

Features:

swimming pools for children and adults

kids' play room

gym

clubhouse

barbecue area

outdoor lounge area

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan: 60/40, 70/30 (payment plan after completion)

Features of the flats

Semi-furnished apartments

Location and nearby infrastructure

IR1DIAN PARK is located in the prestigious area of Jumeirah Village Circle, which has already proved to be one of the most sought-after and prospective residential areas of Dubai. The area is ideal for families with children, due to proximity to schools, kindergartens, and safe and equipped territory. There are also shops, supermarkets, cafes and restaurants within walking distance. High investment potential of the area makes the project not only the ideal place for living, but also the perfect investment. Sustainable real estate price growth and high demand for rental ensure attractive yield, and the convenient location with quick access to the main highways, such as Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, allow to get to the key areas of the city easily, including Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai and Palm Jumeirah.