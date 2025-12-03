Residential complex Aria Heights

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
ID: 33028
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    20

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Aria Heights – modern comfort, premium interiors and stylish architecture at the heart of JVC by SRG Holding!

Aria Heights is a new modern residential complex from developer SRG Holding, located in the dynamic and sought-after area of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

Each residence offers:
- high ceilings,
- panoramic windows,
- light minimalist interiors,
- premium finishing materials: Italian tiles, wooden accents,
- top-level plumbing from Gessi, Geberit, Flaminia,
- fully equipped kitchens with Siemens and Smeg appliances.

This combination makes Aria Heights a complex focused on comfort and high standards of urban life.

Facilities and infrastructure
Aria Heights offers an elaborate set of amenities:

- a large adult pool and a separate children's pool,
- modern fitness room,
- open recreation areas and lounge spaces,
- F&B formats and grocery store directly on the ground floor, making everyday life as convenient as possible.

The infrastructure of the complex is designed so that residents feel privacy, harmony and tranquility.

Location and availability
Aria Heights is conveniently located in the central part of JVC - one of the most popular areas for renting and living.

Travel time to key locations:
- 5 minutes to Circle Mall,
- 10 minutes to Dubai Marina,
15 minutes to Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa.

JVC offers a developed infrastructure: schools, parks, medical centers, supermarkets, fitness clubs – all near the complex.

Contact now to get a presentation of Aria Heights, explore the layouts and choose a residence in one of the highest quality new JVC projects from SRG Holding.

Location on the map

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

