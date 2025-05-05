  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  New residential complex ES Golf Meadow with swimming pools and a golf course, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New residential complex ES Golf Meadow with swimming pools and a golf course, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$579,038
14/04/2025
$575,462
13/04/2025
$575,800
12/04/2025
$577,950
11/04/2025
$591,009
10/04/2025
$593,417
09/04/2025
$596,403
08/04/2025
$596,030
06/04/2025
$313,900
05/04/2025
$311,040
04/04/2025
$315,199
03/04/2025
$318,694
02/04/2025
$318,023
01/04/2025
$317,304
30/03/2025
$316,328
29/03/2025
$318,693
28/03/2025
$319,857
27/03/2025
$318,736
26/03/2025
$318,537
25/03/2025
$317,448
24/03/2025
$316,374
;
9
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 25452
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2442587
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Discover the unique residence in Emaar South, where sophisticated style meets natural beauty. ES Golf Meadow is a place, created for dreamers, for those, who appreciate harmony, comfort and breathtaking views.

This residential complex is surrounded by the 18-hole championship gold course, which gives breathtaking panoramic views and secluded atmosphere. You can enjoy natural silence here, walking along shadow alleys, or admire sunsets at the spacious terraces. Every architectural element is thought-out to the last detail: soft natural colors, natural materials, refined focuses of wood and stone create warmth and coziness in the interior, and large windows allow to enjoy surrounding beauty to the full.

ES Golf Meadow offers elegant residences with 1-3 bedrooms, as well as exclusive penthouses. The complex has a strategic location, ensuring quick access to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina and Al Maktoum International Airport.

There are premium amenities for residents in order that every day is full of joy and comfort. Swimming pools for children and adults, waterfront lounge areas, a fitness center with modern equipment, yoga spaces and a paddle court are at your disposal. There are kids' play areas and safe playgrounds, where children can have fun. Those, who like activities, will appreciate jogging tracks, tennis courts and table tennis tables. And for cozy evenings with family and friends, the complex features spacious barbecue areas and green parks.

Amenities:

  • swimming pools for children and adults
  • kids' playground
  • tennis and paddle courts
  • golf course
  • fitness center
  • yoga area
  • gym
  • barbecue area

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2029.

Payment plan: 80/20.

Features of the flats

Equipped kitchen

Location and nearby infrastructure

Due to the perfect transport accessibility, you can easily get to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina and the international airport, and proximity to shopping malls, restaurants, schools and medical facilities makes the project the ideal choice for both life and investment.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
